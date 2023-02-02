Source: Best Buy Acer Chromebook 516 GE $449 $649 Save $200 Acer's Chromebook 516 GE is a powerful machine with a 16-inch 120Hz display, anti-ghosting RGB keyboard, and support for all the major cloud gaming services. Whether you're a gamer or not, this is a great laptop at this price. $449 at Best Buy

All it takes is a quick glance to realize that Acer's 516 GE is not your typical Chromebook. It has this big, beautiful 16-inch display, a rich port selection, and a bright RGB keyboard. All of this is backed by superb performance and nearly 10 hours of battery life. It's built for gaming, but we named it the overall best Acer Chromebook of 2023. And right now you can pick one up for just $449.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 516 GE

This is an easy sell for folks looking to game on the go. The 16-inch display features a 2560x1600 resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, and the RGB keyboard has anti-ghosting tech for quick and precise keystrokes. The performance comes from a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, and the 256GB SSD offers plenty of storage. Compatibility with cloud gaming services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW gives you access to hundreds of the hottest titles, and you can even stream your sessions via the built-in 1080p webcam.

Not much of a gamer? The 516 GE still has a lot to love. The keyboard feedback, while typing, is among the best you'll find on any Chromebook, and the same can be said for the battery life among other 16-inch models. This makes it perfect for school or work, or just relaxing to your favorite show. The 4 upward-firing speakers will bring your favorite streaming content to life, and the Wi-Fi 6E will keep you connected at blazing fast speeds. The laptop also features a bevy of ports, including 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A, HDMI, and Ethernet. Don't think of it as just a gaming laptop, but rather a powerful laptop that happens to be great at gaming.

There's no touchscreen here. So if you're looking for a machine that doubles as both a laptop and a tablet, you'll be disappointed. Otherwise, this has and does pretty much everything you could want. If you're in the market for a workhorse Chromebook and your budget is anywhere near the $500 mark, the Acer 516 GE should be at the top of your list.