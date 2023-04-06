Source: Acer Acer Chromebook 315 $250 $600 Save $350 The Acer Chromebook 315 offers an incredible set of features, including a widescreen 15-inch Full HD IPS touch display, an HDR camera for high definition video calls, and a whopping 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. At the reduced price of $250, there aren't many Chromebooks that can compete with the value this deal offers. $250 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 315 is by no means a cheap Chromebook, with its regular price tag clocking in at $600 for this versatile little machine. With features such as a widescreen IPS touch display and extensive battery life, that price is rather fair in terms of the value this laptop offers. However, a deal like this comes around every so often and helps you go from "eh, maybe I'll buy it but let me keep browsing" straight to "yeah, I should definitely check this out" just by looking at the discounted price. Thanks to this deal, the Acer Chromebook 315 can easily be considered one the best Chromebooks to go with for just $250.

Why the Acer Chromebook 315 is worth your money

Putting the $350 discount aside, the Acer Chromebook 315 is a great midrange machine for a number of reasons. For starters, it offers an incredible battery life compared to other Chromebooks in its league, with just over 12 hours of use before it needs to be recharged. That's plenty of time to get through all of your daily tasks and then some without having to plug it in. Considering what this Chromebook is capable of, that's an impressive amount of battery life.

Along with a larger 15-inch IPS widescreen touch display that offers plenty of real estate for work and play, the Acer Chromebook 315's built-in wireless is both fast and reliable. The Intel Gigabit Wi-Fi under the hood supports a Wi-Fi 5 antenna, so downloading and uploading on this machine is fast. A must-have if you plan on using it for work or school, as the last thing you want is for video calls and meetings to start lagging or disconnecting.

It also features plenty of ports to connect your devices to, including two USB 3.0 Type A ports and two USB 3.1 Type-C reversible ports, which can be used to connect external displays, transfer data to and from your machine, and charge external devices such as your favorite pair of wireless earbuds and phone. This adds a ton of versatility to the Acer Chromebook 315, allowing you to use it as a workstation laptop at home with additional displays or as a personal media machine to manage photos and videos on the go.

Pair all of this with access to Google's library of apps thanks to ChromeOS and the Google Play Store, and you've got a solid budget-friendly machine that will serve you well for day to day use. All of which comes at great price point of $250 at the moment, making the Acer Chromebook 315 an incredible value for the investment.