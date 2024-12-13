Your changes have been saved Acer Chromebook 315 $129 $349 Save $220 The Chromebook 315 is great for those who are looking for an affordable laptop that's great for everyday use. Right now, you can score this laptop for just $129 as it drops to its lowest price to date. $129 at Best Buy

Chromebooks are a great way to go if you're looking for a laptop that doesn't cost a lot but can get things done. Now, not all Chromebooks are cheap, and when the prices get too low, you're often going to be sacrificing a lot when it comes to everyday use.

Luckily, this Acer Chromebook 315 hits the sweet spot, coming in at a great price while also offering enough firepower to get through most of the things you need to. While it's normally priced at $329, it can now be had for a price that's well below retail. coming in at just $129 for a limited time.

What's great about the Acer Chromebook 315?

Now, don't right this off as junk until you get into the specifications. The laptop features an Intel Pentium N6000 CPU that's paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, it also comes with 128GB of internal storage and features a 15.6-inch, along with up to ten hours of battery life.

When it comes to connectivity, you get two USB-C and two USB-A ports. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion, and a 3.5mm audio jack, just in case you need to hook up a pair of headphones or a dedicated microphone.

The laptop also features Wi-Fi 6, which means excellent wireless connectivity as well. Again, this isn't going to knock your socks off when it comes to performance, but it can get the job done if you're looking to surf the web and get some light work in.

ChromeOS has been fine-tuned to the point where it can really handle your day-to-day use. And since you'll get constant updates, you can expect the experience to get even better as time goes on. All of this for just $129 — you can't go wrong.

So, whether it's for yourself or if you want to grab it as a gift, we think the time is just right. Grab it from Best Buy at this stellar price before it's gone.