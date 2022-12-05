The $100 Chromebook is an amazing thing. ChromeOS has always done great on low-end hardware — in their own way, they deserve to be the best Chromebooks in the rankings — and retailers usually have enough stock of a particular model at the end of the season to take the price way down on clearance. If you're looking to gift wrap a kid's first computer, this one may suit their needs while keeping you on the nice list this year.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 $100 $250 Save $150 This Acer Chromebook Spin 311 comes with an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. In its small form factor and with a touch screen, it's a great starting computer or a nifty second device, and it can be yours for just $100 from Target — $150 off MSRP and at least $50 recent pricing elsewhere. $100 at Target

We've reviewed a model in the series before, but this particular Acer Chromebook Spin 311 comes packed with an AMD A6 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. There's also a microSD card slot if more's needed plus a USB-C port, a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The 11.6" touch display can be used in any orientation with the laptop's 360° swivel hinge. All this will be good enough to use web apps with Chrome or most Android apps from the Play Store. To top it off, there are guaranteed software updates through to June 2026.

Starting out life at $250, these days you might be able to find similar Chromebooks by the same name, maybe even the same spec, for anywhere between $150 and $200. This deal at Target taking it down to $100 is about as good as you can get and with the holidays on, it's a great opportunity to take advantage of.