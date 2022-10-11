Google may not be in the cloud gaming arena (or, should we say, stadium) anymore, but the ChromeOS department has been preparing to go all out with a campaign for people who'd otherwise be Windows or console buyers to plug their controllers into a Chromebook. We've got three fresh ones to talk about today with all of them providing the best aspects one would expect from a ChromeOS device while also pushing some key gamer-focused tenets.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, there are some specifics you should take for granted when buying a Certified Gaming Chromebook™ (note: not what Google's calling them): each device in this campaign will feature a 120Hz or better display, an anti-ghosting keyboard for your mashing fists, and support for either Wi-Fi 6 or 6E. All purchases come with three months of free access to Nvidia GeForce Now's new RTX 3080 tier (120fps at 1600p) and Amazon Luna+. And, even without a free trial membership, users will be able to access Xbox Cloud Gaming, too.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE (CB516-1H) Source: Acer Acer is one of a trio of Chromebook brands to come up with a machine designed for gamers as part of Google's larger campaign to attract gamers to the platform. With high-octane Intel power, Ethernet, and a 16-inch display supporting 120Hz refresh rates, the Chromebook 516 GE is a formidable beast when put to the major cloud gaming services or even Steam. Specifications Storage: 128GB, 256GB NVMe CPU: Intel Core i5-1240P or i7-1260P Memory: 8GB, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM Operating System: Chrome OS Battery: 65Wh (advertised 9 hours) Ports: 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, 3.5mm Camera: 1080p60 webcam Display (Size, Resolution): 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS @ 120Hz Weight: 1.7kg GPU: Intel Iris Xe Auto Update Expiration (AUE): October 2030 Dimension: 357 x 250 x 21.3mm Network: Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5G Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.2 Speakers: Quad speaker stereo Price: From $650 Model: CB516-1H Power: USB-C

If you're looking for the top-shelf on specs, Acer's Chromebook 516 GE (you can figure out what the "GE" means) should fit the bill starting with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 going up to i7. In addition to its Google-defined gamer specs, it goes above and beyond on display resolution with a 2560 x 1600 at 16 inches — debates about the 16:10 aspect ratio can be had elsewhere.

Source: Acer

DTS Audio should sound pretty good with the four speakers providing extra oomph with less vibration and distortion thanks to the bi-directional woofer design. Oh, and if Wi-Fi 6E wasn't enough assurance, there's an RJ-45 port, too. Models start at $650 in the United States and €999 in Europe. Best Buy has a product page up, but not a buy button as of press time.

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Source: Asus Asus provides a convertible laptop as its entry to ChromeOS's wider campaign for cloud gaming. With a focus on accessibility, it spans the gamut on CPU power from Intel, but comes with a 144Hz display, an anti-ghosting keyboard, and a free SteelSeries Rival 3 gaming mouse on initial offer. Specifications Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB NVMe CPU: Intel Core i3-1115G4, i5-1135G7, i7-1165G7 Memory: 8GB, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM Operating System: ChromeOS Battery: 57Wh (10 hours) Ports: 2 x USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm, microSD Camera: 720p webcam Display (Size, Resolution): 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS @ 144Hz Weight: 1.95kg GPU: Intel UHD (i3) or Iris Xe Auto Update Expiration (AUE): October 2030 Dimension: 358 x 241 x 18.5mm Network: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Speakers: Dual Harman/Kardon speakers Price: TBA Model: CX5501

With its Chromebook Vibe CX55, Asus goes for more flexibility both in form factor with a 360° hinge and in the powerhouse department with 11th-gen Intel Core options spanning i3 to i7. It's got the top refresh rate of the group at 144Hz and comes with a microSD card reader, too.

Source: Asus

The company hopes you'll like its unique and more reserved orange backing to the WASD keys if you think RGB is overrated. Plus, while stocks last, buyers will be able to pick up a free SteelSeries 3 Rival gaming mouse, a $50 value. Pricing should begin at $399.

Source: Lenovo

Lenovo is also pushing for some real estate with its IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook, a twist on the latest version of its IdeaPad 5i. Sure, that massive 120Hz display was already there, it just needed the hardware to back it up for games. If you do not think RGB is overrated, by the way, this one's got the keyboard for you.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook (16", 7) Source: Lenovo ChromeOS is trying to reach out to gamers with a new initiative focused on cloud streaming. On the hardware side, Lenovo has turned around its latest IdeaPad 5i (one of many in the series with the exact same name) with a massive 120Hz display and has amped up its engine with 12th-gen Intel Core processors, a big and beautiful battery, and Wi-Fi 6E support. Specifications Storage: 128GB eMMC, 256GB and 512GB NVMe CPU: Intel Core i3-1215U, i5-1235U Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM Operating System: ChromeOS Battery: 71Wh (11 hours) Ports: 2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, 3.5mm, microSD Camera: 1080p webcam Display (Size, Resolution): 16" 2560 x 1600 IPS @ 120Hz Weight: 1.82kg GPU: Intel UHD (i3) or Iris Xe Auto Update Expiration (AUE): October 2030 Dimension: 357 x 253 x 20mm Network: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5 Speakers: Quad Waves Audio speakers Price: From $599

On superlatives, we're talking about the biggest battery at 71Wh here, but we'll have to see if it really translates to 11 hours with the gaming we're expected to do on this thing. That said, you can probably use it in various lie-down poses with its lie-flat screen.

The IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook will be available in blue and gray colors starting at $599.

All three Chromebooks listed here will be available at some point this month in the United States with Acer's 516 GE coming to Europe in December. Find them across respective manufacturers' websites as well as at Amazon, Best Buy, and/or Walmart. We've got more information on ChromeOS's cloud gaming campaign elsewhere on Android Police.