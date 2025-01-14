Your changes have been saved Acer 67W USB C Charger $20 $30 Save $10 The Acer 67W USB-C Charger offers three ports for charging multiple devices at once, convenient for traveling. The charger's prongs fold into the body for easy storage, and the GaN II chip ensures safety, which is important when charging multiple devices at high speeds. $20 at Amazon

Keeping your devices charged when traveling or simply on the go is important, especially when working, which is why you always want to bring along a reliable charging brick or two to top off your batteries. But who wants to carry multiple charging bricks around? Well, the easy solution is to pick up a new fast-charging brick that can handle multiple devices at once, like the Acer 67W USB-C Charger that's currently on sale for 33% off as a limited deal on Amazon.

What's great about the Acer 67W USB-C Charger

Source: Acer

Not only is taking 33% off-the-top a worthwhile savings, bringing the charging brick's price from $30 down to $20, but since the charger offers two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you can charge three devices with one brick, and this brick is likely smaller than the one that came with your phone, saving you some space when packing. It's a savings extravaganza!

Plus, you can rest easy knowing this particular charger offers a GaN II chip for your safety, ensuring short circuit protection, overcurrent protection, and over-voltage protection, something you may not be able to guarantee if you go with a cheap generic fast charger. Heck, there's even a friendly little LED to let you know the brick is charging. Let's see your phone's packed in charger do that.

All in all, the Acer 67W USB-C Charger is a reliable and safe device that can fast charge three items at a single time, within a small footprint that's easy to pack and carry. So, if you've been on the hunt for the perfect charger to replace your OEM bricks but have been coming up empty-handed, today's sale on the Acer 67W USB-C Charger is the perfect opportunity to rectify the situation.