Source: Acer Acer Chromebook 516 GE $499 $649 Save $150 With an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, a 16-inch display, four built-in speakers, an anti-ghosting RGB keyboard, and compatibility with NVIDIA GeForceNOW and other major cloud gaming services, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is one of the most impressive gaming Chromebooks out there. You can snag it on sale for $150 off for a limited time. $499 at Best Buy

Chromebooks are generally dependable devices that can help you tackle virtually any web-based task. They may not have swanky features like high-end laptops do, but they do what you need them to do when you need them to. In recent years, though, Chromebooks have been getting noteworthy upgrades to further attract users, with a new crop of Chromebooks designed specifically for gamers popping up in rapid succession. One of them happens to be the Acer 516 GE Gaming Chromebook, which is on sale for $150 right now. It packs impressive hardware for its price, and with the ongoing sale, it may be worth a second look. You can snag one for $500, just slightly over its most recent sale price of $449, making it affordable enough so as not make you wince.

Why the Acer 516 GE Gaming Chromebook is worth your money

This gaming Chromebook from Acer is part of our best gaming Chromebooks and best Acer Chromebooks lists, so you already know that there's a lot to love about this laptop. For starters, under its hood is a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, along with a 256GB SSD that can house your essential files and media and then some. It's specifically designed to run on NVIDIA GeForce NOW to allow for a smooth gaming experience at 120FPS. Graphics also look extra vibrant and sharp on its 16-inch display with 100% sRGB coverage and a narrow bezel, so you can enjoy more screen real estate as you game.

In terms of audio, this gaming Chromebook packs four speakers that deliver superior, distortion-free sonics, thanks to DTS Audio and Smart Amplifier. You cannot manually customize its keys, but you probably won't even want to with its RGB keyboard with anti-ghosting technology and backlight modes that you can easily personalize through Chrome OS. It also provides plenty of options for connectivity, including, but not limited to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, an HDMI port, two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port.

Look, this laptop may not seem like much if you're a hardcore gamer, but if you're just starting your foray into exploring gaming rigs, or are looking for a feature-rich computer that can elevate your gaming experience while you're on the move, then this is a worthy option. At $500 a pop, at least for now, it's a decent enough gaming laptop you can invest in without breaking the bank.