Camera technology has come a long way since the era of flip phones, and many people are happy with the current state of smartphone photography. However, shooting video adds many new layers, and it's not as simple as holding a phone and pressing the record button. You can choose a phone with a great camera, but you'll want additional gear to improve the quality and your experience.

There are many ways to build a kit for video, but I want to focus on a highly versatile rig that fits many shooting scenarios. While you should choose parts based on the situation and your needs, this is the gear I recommend for shooting everything from run-and-gun documentaries to action sequences.