Most of Apple's services, including iCloud, don't technically have Android apps or a built-in way to access your cloud storage. That makes it complicated if you use both iOS and Android platforms or are switching from Apple to a different brand, like moving from an iPad to an Android tablet.

But this doesn't mean you can't access your files and photos from your favorite Android phone. It won't be as seamless as accessing them from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, but you can still tap into your stored data, make updates, and manage iCloud services. Here's how.

Access your data via the iCloud website

Getting your iCloud data from an Android device is as easy as opening the iCloud website in your browser. You'll want to have your Apple ID information handy or make sure your password manager is up and running on your Android phone.

Go to icloud.com in your browser. Close Log in with your Apple ID and password. You're asked for a six-digit code for two-factor authentication. 2 Images Close Check your iPhone, MacBook, or iPad for a prompt asking you to verify the login. Select Allow and then enter the six-digit code on your Android device. If you don't have access to the Apple devices you're signed in to, use either a phone number associated with your iCloud account or a backup code you previously obtained from Apple. If you don't have these, you can't access your account. If the Android device you're using is one you intend to use for this purpose again, select Trust so that you don't have to enter the verification code next time. Don't do this on a device you don't own. You're taken to your iCloud account. 2 Images Close

As Apple warns, there are a few caveats to accessing your iCloud data from non-Apple devices, but it's in a pretty good state. iCloud works best in Safari and is compatible with Firefox, Chrome, Edge, and Opera.

iCloud features available on Android devices

Apple's services work best on Apple devices. You can access all your data, including photos, notes, mail, contacts, and iWork documents. However, if you use iCloud via the web, things are a little more limited, although Apple has been expanding compatibility over time.

Photos

iCloud Drive

Notes

Mail

Calendars

Contacts

Reminders

Pages, Numbers, or Keynote

Find My Account details

This gives you most of the important iCloud features you may need. You can also share the iCloud files with others for work projects or ask for others to share files with you without running into problems. However, you are limited to 1GB of storage unless you currently pay for an expanded tier.

iCloud+ additions

If you pay for iCloud+, you can access some additional features on Android. iCloud+ gives you the ability to Hide My Email, as well as choose a Custom Email Domain for greater customization.

If you're switching from iPhone to Android, you'll need to take the contacts you stored in your iPhone over to your Android device. But accessing iCloud.com from the mobile browser won't help. A few apps on the Play Store let you accomplish this task, but it's more reliable to take the long route here and use a desktop computer.

Open icloud.com in a browser tab on your PC or Mac. Select Contacts. Select the contacts you want to copy by holding the Shift key and highlighting the contacts. Click the Gear icon in the lower-left corner and select Export vCard. A .vcf file containing the contacts is saved to your computer. Close Transfer this file to your Android device, either with a USB cable, via Bluetooth, or using a cloud storage service such as Google Drive. Open the Contacts app on your Android device. Go to the app's Settings and select Import. Choose to import contacts from a .vcf file. Close Select the vCard file you transferred to your storage. It imports the contacts you copied from iCloud.

More Apple-to-Android goodness

Accessing your iCloud data on Android isn't the best experience. Still, getting to some of your stuff via the iCloud web interface is possible. Are you looking for Android-based substitutions for other Apple services? Check out our top picks for Apple Fitness+ alternatives and Apple News alternatives. There's no one-for-one replacement for either, but our recommendations are as close as you can get.