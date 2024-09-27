Google Photos is a popular gallery app thanks to handy features like cloud backup, image editing, photo organization, and seamless sharing. You can go beyond viewing and downloading images as it packs new AI features like Magic Eraser and Magic Editor. It works across multiple devices, including Android phones, Android tablets, iPhones, Macs, and PCs. This guide shows you how to access Google Photos on any device.

How to sync Google Photos across devices

You can access pictures you take on any device after backing up Google Photos. It automatically saves photos and videos to your Google account. After the sync is completed, you can log in to your Google account and access the pics from your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Google offers 15GB of storage space by default. You must subscribe to Google One if you want to expand. You can check how much memory Google Photos uses by visiting the Google One website. You'll see your storage details after signing in to your Google account.

Google Photos can automatically back up photos and videos with the automatic sync option. You can choose manual backup to conserve your phone's battery.

Turning on automatic synchronization in Google Photos

Open the Google Photos app and log in to your Google account. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Select Turn on backup. Tap Turn on backup in the pop-up window. Close

Google Photos may use Wi-Fi to back up files. You can turn on mobile data for Google Photos backups.

Open the Google Photos app. Tap the profile icon. Select Photos settings. Tap Backup. Close Select Mobile data usage. Turn on the Back up videos over data toggle. Close

Manually backing up Google Photos

Launch Google Photos. Tap the photo you want to back up. Tap the cloud icon. Back up multiple photos by long pressing an image and tapping other pictures. Close Select Back up.

How to access Google Photos on any phone

The Google Photos app is preinstalled on most Android phones. You can download the app from the Google Play Store if your device doesn't have it. If you use an iPhone or iPad, download the iOS app from the Apple App Store. Launch Google Photos and sign in to your Google account. Ensure you give it the necessary permissions to access photos and videos.

To verify permissions on your Android device, navigate to Settings > Apps and Notifications > Google Photos > Permissions. On iPhone, open Settings and select Google Photos to review the permissions.

How to access Google Photos on a Windows PC or Mac

You can view and download photos and videos on your computer if you previously backed them up. Here's how to access Google Photos from your PC or Mac by visiting the Google Photos website:

Open any web browser. Visit photos.google.com. Sign in to your Google account. You can view, edit, download, and delete photos or videos.

Relive your memories with Google Photos

Google Photos gives you access to your photos and videos from any device after backing them up to the cloud. Photos from your new phone appear on other devices when you turn on automatic backup and sign in to your Google account. Make the best of the application with filters, Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and other editing tricks to enhance your photos. You can also use Google Photos to stitch your vacation memories into a beautiful collage and share them with friends and family.