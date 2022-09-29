You can access Google Drive on almost any device, but the best way to access it changes by platform

Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage services, and for a good reason. If you have a Google account, you have access to Google Drive with 15GB of free storage. If you need more than 15GB of storage, Google One is an inexpensive cloud storage option that works well on just about every platform. Businesses can also take advantage of Google Workspace, an inexpensive alternative to Microsoft 365 that offers additional storage as well as privacy and data retention options.

The real benefit, however, is that you can access Google Drive on almost any device. Since Google Drive is baked into every Android device available in the U.S. from the best affordable Android phones to flagship tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you don't have to worry about backing up your files and photos. Even iPhone and iPad owners can download the Google Drive app from the App Store to back up their devices.

If you're new to Google Drive and want to install it on of your device, we're here to help. We created a helpful guide that walks you through everything you need to know about Google Drive, and this tutorial will help you access the cloud storage platform on every major operating system.

How to access Google Drive on a PC or Mac

Google Drive was launched in 2012 when the majority of web traffic involved desktop PCs. So, even though it launched alongside an Android app, its original functionality was meant to compliment a mouse-and-keyboard layout, so the desktop experience remains the best way to use Google Drive.

The most straightforward way to access Google Drive on a PC or a Mac is through the Chrome web browser. When you visit the Google Drive website, you have access to its full suite of productivity apps, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Google Forms.

However, Google Drive also has a desktop app, which has some added benefits. It allows you to sync folders on your computer with Google Drive, and it allows you to back up your pictures to Google Photos. You can download the desktop app from within the browser version of Google Drive. To do so, click the gear in the upper-right corner, then click Get Drive for desktop.

After downloading the launcher, go to your Downloads folder and open GoogleDriveSetup.exe. After completing the setup and logging in with your Google account, you'll have access to the desktop edition of Google Drive.

How to access Google Drive on a Chromebook

Chromebooks are based around the Google ecosystem, which means they have Google Drive compatibility baked into the operating system. After setting up your Chromebook with your Google account, there are two ways you can access Google Drive.

The first way is to click the launcher in the lower-left corner of the screen. This opens a list of installed apps, including Google Drive. You don't have to take any steps to get Google Drive onto your system. The app is there immediately after you set up your Chromebook.

This takes you to the browser version of Google Drive. While it's possible to download the Google Drive Android app onto your Chromebook using the Play Store, it's not recommended.

You can also access the contents of your Google Drive by opening the launcher and selecting the Files app.

After opening this app, click Google Drive in the left menu. This allows you to access the contents of your Google Drive and serves as an easy way to upload files to the drive from your Chromebook.

How to access Google Drive on Android

Like Chromebooks, most versions of the Android operating system are created by Google. This means that your Android phone probably comes with Google Drive preinstalled. Search your apps for Google Drive and see if it's there.

If you don't have Google Drive preinstalled or if you uninstalled it, you can get the app from the Play Store. To access it, open the Play Store and search for Google Drive. Then, click the Install button next to the app.

The Android app has most of the same capabilities found in the desktop and browser versions of the app, including the ability to integrate with other Google Workspace apps and create backups.

How to access Google Drive on iOS

It's well known that Apple's iOS is a direct competitor to Google's Android operating system, so it should come as no surprise that iOS has a competing cloud storage service: iCloud. However, iPhone and iPad users can still access Google Drive, though the available app is more stripped-down than its counterparts on other systems.

While it's possible to access Google Drive on Safari, most of its functionality requires you to download its app from the App Store. To do this, open the App Store and search for Google Drive. Then, open the downloaded app to gain access to everything you stored in Google Drive.

While the iOS version integrates with other Google Workspace apps, some notable features are missing. For instance, the iOS version of Google Drive does not let you download files directly to your phone and you cannot create any iPhone backups.

Do more with Google Drive

Google Drive offers convenient cloud storage, letting you access your files from anywhere and quickly share them with others. However, there are additional features that you might not know about. If you're just getting started with Google's various apps and services, you'll want to check out our top tips to keep your Google Photos organized, as they can quickly eat up storage on your device and on Google Drive.