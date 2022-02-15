Your Google Account page hosts all the settings you need to manage your Google Account. You can use the Google Account page to update your personal information, change your general preferences for the web, download and delete the data Google has on you, manage usage history for your Google apps, and more. That's why it's essential to review your Google Accounts settings periodically to ensure your data is safe and secure.

You can manage your Google account settings on the web and on your Android device. If you use your Android smartphone to manage your Google account, there are several ways you can use to access the settings page. For the most part, you can access the settings from the same spots, but things may look a little different if you use a custom launcher or one of our favorite Samsung phones that use One UI. Let's look at all the methods you can use.

Use the Google app to access your account

Since the Google app is installed by default on many modern Android devices, it's usually considered one of the most universal methods for accessing account settings. No digging through system menus is necessary. All you need to do is the following:

Open the Google app. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Tap the Manage your Google Account button.

Check your account setting from Gmail, Google Docs, and other Google-related apps

This probably isn't a surprise, but many of Google's other apps include a method for accessing your account settings. It allows you to quickly and easily check account-related items without leaving certain apps. All you need to do is the following:

Open one of Google's other apps, such as Gmail or the Play Store . Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Click the Manage your Google Account button.

Access your account via the Pixel Launcher

If you have a new Google Pixel 7 Pro or an older Pixel with the default launcher, you can access your account from the homescreen. You can check it out by doing this:

Swipe left on your homescreen to bring up your news feed from the Google app. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Tap the drop-down arrow next to your name. Tap the Manage your Google Account button to open the Google Account settings.

If this doesn't work for you, double-check the setting in your Pixel Launcher by doing the following:

Long-press any blank space on your homescreen. Select Home settings . Tap the button on the right for Swipe to access Google app to enable the feature.

Find your Google account details in the system settings

This method involves navigating the system menu to find your Google account settings. The location can differ slightly depending on the device and version of Android. However, you can check out the following as a general guide:

Open the Settings app. Go to Passwords & accounts . Scroll down if needed and tap your Google account email address. Tap Google Account to go to the main page for your settings.

You can also say or type "Account settings" when using Google Assistant to go to the Passwords & accounts page.

If you have a recent Pixel or Samsung smartphone, you can take a second and slightly shorter route. Go to Settings > Google, then tap the Manage your Google Account button.



Close

Access your settings with your voice and Google Assistant

Google Assistant has a lot of useful commands that some may forget about, including the ability to access your Google account settings. To quickly find your settings, do the following:

Bring up Google Assistant using your favorite method. Say or type "Assistant settings." Tap the Manage your Google Account button.

Alternatively, tapping your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the Google Assistant popup takes you directly to your Google Account settings.

Access your settings in Chrome

If you prefer to access your account settings from the web, you can do that by following the simple steps below:

Open the Google account settings web app in your browser of choice. Sign in to your account if needed. Once you're signed in, the main page for your account settings appears.

While you're in the settings, you'll want to change a few things

Google ensures you can locate your account settings in about every way possible. You can access it via the Settings app, one of the Google apps, or a voice command with Google Assistant. While you are in your Google Account settings, we recommend you set up two-factor authentication on your Google account to safeguard your data.