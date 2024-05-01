Summary Google is expanding Gemini's mobile app availability to over 100 countries worldwide.

Gemini can now be accessed in Chrome's address bar on your PC by typing "@gemini" followed by your prompt.

The chatbot is gaining support for nine new languages.

Google rebranded Bard to Gemini in early February 2024 and, alongside, released its mobile app to replace Assistant. The app was initially only available in the US, but Google expanded its availability to Europe and Asia soon after. There were still many countries where Gemini's mobile app was not available, though, including Canada. That's changing now, with Google expanding Gemini's mobile app availability to over 100 countries worldwide.

The expansion means you no longer need to sideload the Gemini app on your Android phone to get started; you can download it directly from the Google Play Store. Once installed, replace Gemini with Google Assistant on your phone to try the company's latest AI-powered chatbot. Remember that previous restrictions still apply: the mobile app won't work for users with the Gemini for Workspace add-on enabled, and you can't access the Gemini app in the Android Work Profile.

On iPhone, you will gain Gemini access directly through the Google app, with the rollout happening "over the next couple of weeks."

Google is also expanding Gemini Extensions to all languages and countries where the chatbot is now available. This will allow you to use Extensions to pull relevant information from other Google services like Drive, Gmail, YouTube, and more.

Additionally, Google's chatbot is gaining support for nine new languages, including Japanese and Korean. A list of the supported languages can be found here.

Access Gemini right from Chrome's address bar

Google is making it easier to access Gemini from Chrome on your PC. You can summon the chatbot by typing "@gemini" in Chrome's Omnibox, followed by your prompt. Pressing enter will directly open Gemini on the web with the answer to your question. The feature was first spotted in testing in Chrome Canary in mid-April. Since the rollout has just commenced, you might be unable to summon Gemini immediately from Chrome's address bar on your PC.

This improvement comes days after Google announced the integration of machine learning models into Chrome's address bar to provide better suggestions. If you are a heavy Gemini user, the chatbot's integration into Chrome's address bar should greatly speed up your workflow.

Gemini mobile app's wider availability comes days before Google I/O, where the company should announce a slew of new features and enhancements for its AI chatbot.