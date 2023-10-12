Chromebooks are quickly becoming a popular alternative to Windows laptops, PCs, and MacBooks. Whether for your home, school, or work, you can buy one of the best Chromebooks that suits your needs at affordable prices.

If you work on a lot of documents, you might copy and paste content often. To make things convenient, use the Chromebook's clipboard to view the last five copied items. The clipboard holds all types of content, like text, images, and links. In this guide, we walk you through the process of accessing your clipboard history. And if the five-item limit isn't enough for your needs, we listed a third-party clipboard manager for your Chromebook.

What is a clipboard manager?

If you process a lot of data, you may copy multiple items. A direct paste action only pastes the last item you copied, so how do you access the other content you copied? That's where a clipboard manager comes in handy. A clipboard manager is a nifty tool that lets you copy and paste content as often as you need instead of copy-pasting content item by item. Chromebook's default clipboard manager gives you access to the last five items you copied. When the clipboard becomes full, the older items are deleted to accommodate the new items.

How to access your clipboard history

Here's how you can access your clipboard history on a Chromebook:

Press the Search or the Launcher Key + V on your keyboard. This opens your clipboard history. Alternatively, search for "clipboard" in the launcher menu. Select Open Clipboard. If you're working on a document, right click it and select Clipboard from the menu. Choose the item you want to paste from the clipboard. Press Ctrl + V when you're ready to paste the content.

What to do if clipboard history isn't working

If pressing the Launcher key + V on your Chromebook doesn't do anything, your Launcher key might not be configured correctly. Here's how to fix it:

Sign in to your Chromebook and go to Settings. In the Device section, select Keyboard. Make sure that the drop-down menu next to Launcher says "Launcher."

Try a third-party clipboard manager

If the built-in clipboard manager's five-item limit doesn't do it for you, try a third-party clipboard manager like Clipboard History Pro. It is a Chrome extension that stores copied text and links for easy access, and the best part is that it doesn't limit the number of items you can copy. To retrieve the copied item, click the text in the extension popup.

Clipboard History Pro has a merge text tool, which lets you merge multiple clippings into a single record. If you want a copy of your clipboard history, export the entire list to Google Sheets or save it as a plain text file. There's also a tag feature that lets you create custom tags to manage your clipboard history.

The app is available for free on the Chrome web store, but there's also a paid version that costs $2 monthly. It offers extras like floating mode, password lock, a clipboard widget, item sort, text shortcuts, mobile sync, and more.

Get more done on your Chromebook

Chromebooks are a great option for budget-conscious students, educators, and business users. Its built-in clipboard manager offers a convenient way to access your clipboard history so that you can work on your documents efficiently. There's a lot you can do with your Chromebook besides processing documents. You can explore everything you can do with your device and become a Chromebook power user by referring to our list of ChromeOS tips and tricks.