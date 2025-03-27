Summary Abxylute One Pro boosts performance with MediaTek Genio 510, emulating PS2 games at 60 FPS.

The handheld offers a 7-inch 1080p touchscreen, AR glasses compatibility, and digital capacitive joysticks.

The Kickstarter is opening with early bird pricing at $209, aiming to compete in the Android console emulation market.

Back in 2023, we reviewed a plucky Android handheld known as the Abxylute that offered impressive game streaming capabilities (similar to the Logitech G Cloud). While it's great for streaming, the MediaTek MT8365 within wasn't cut out for demanding Android games or demanding emulated games, two things people tend to look for when purchasing an Android handheld.

Well, Abxylute has just announced a fresh new handheld called the Abxylute One Pro, and just as the name suggests, you can expect pro performance, thanks to a MediaTek Genio 510 chip that can emulate games at 60 FPS up to the PS2, and the Kickstarter opens today with early bird pricing.

Abxylute is back with a new handheld

Eyeballing console emulation from the get-go

Source: Abxylute

The original Abxylute handheld is a fine Android device for streaming games, but it falters when it comes to playing native and emulated titles. Clearly, Abxylute is aware of this, as it has announced a follow-up to its original handheld, the Abxylute One Pro. Much like the OG, this is a product sold through Kickstarter (starting today), with shipping planned for late May.

Abxylute One Pro The Abxylute One Pro takes everything everyone loved about the original Kickstarter handheld, and bumps things up a notch with a MediaTek Genio 510 chip that can emulate console games up to the PS2 generation, ensuring the Abxylute One Pro can stream and emulate as an all-in-one Android gaming handheld. Dimensions 250mm × 115mm × 30mm Weight 430g Chipset Mediatek Genio 510 RAM 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB Wireless Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Support 2T2R MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Display 7 inch, 1920×1080, 16:9, 60Hz Expand $249 at Kickstarter

The first thirty to purchase can snag an Abxylute One Pro for $200, with early bird pricing set at $209 ($3 more than what the original Abxylute is selling for on Amazon right now), and retail pricing will top out at $249. So the sooner you purchase one, the cheaper it will be.

So far, we know the device will offer a 7-inch 1080p touchscreen, just like the original, and with so many Android emulation devices out there that offer smaller screens, the Abxylute One Pro should be a welcome breath of fresh big-screen air. Video out is supported at up to 4K, ideal for AR glasses and high-res TVs.

A change everyone should welcome is the move to digital capacitive joysticks, which will not only be more accurate than analog sticks but are also full size, and since the sticks in the original received a lot of complaints, this digital capacitive full-size upgrade is welcome indeed.