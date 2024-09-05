Key Takeaways Ask Photos rolling out to select Google Labs users today.

Google Photos' AI-powered Ask Photos feature is rolling out, but only to a select few. According to Google, Ask Photos will be available for "select US users as part of Google Labs" starting today. The general search experience in Google Photos is getting a boost, too: you'll soon be able to add more context to your searches to find more specific things, without having to use Ask Photos.

We've known Google is working on Ask Photos since I/O in May, but the improved "classic search" functionality is news to us. Google says Photos' general search functionality will be more capable of finding specific images, like a designated person doing a particular thing (eg, "Emma painting in the backyard"), or photos from very specific situations ("Kayaking on a lake surrounded by mountains"). You'll be able to sort results by relevance or date. Improved classic search is rolling out starting today to English-language users on Android and iOS, and will be available in more languages "over the coming weeks."

Ask Photos is a more conversational experience with Gemini front and center. As the feature's name implies, it lets you ask questions to get info that's lurking somewhere in your Photos library (Google's headline example at I/O quickly pulled up a license plate number). But it can also get a little creative. In an example you can see at the top of this post, Ask Photos compiled a list of the "top 10 things we saw in Idaho," pulling up relevant images and describing them in the context specified by the prompt. You're able to reply to Ask Photos' answers to further narrow the results.

Two new ways to search Google Photos

Available from today

With enhanced general search functionality and a new Gemini-powered conversational search feature rolling out, it's about to get a lot easier to find what you're looking for in your Google Photos library.

The two new features both let you find images using more natural language, and they seem to have a lot of functional overlap; if you want to find pictures of your kid playing basketball, for example, it seems like you could use the improved classic search or Ask Photos, and either would get the job done. Ask Photos is able to understand natural language questions, though, and seems to be more geared toward surfacing information from your personal image gallery, while search is getting better at tracking down specific images.

The updated search experience is rolling out broadly to English-language users beginning today, while Ask Photos is only just starting early access. If you're eager to give Ask Photos a try, you can join Google's waitlist here.