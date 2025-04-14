This article is sponsored by AAWireless. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Back in 2020, AAWireless did something that many Android users had been wishing for: make Android Auto wireless. As one of the first truly plug-and-play adapters for wireless Android Auto, the original AAWireless was a game-changer. Suddenly, your phone could connect to your car screen without needing to be physically tethered by USB. It was simple, effective, and earned a dedicated following.

Fast forward to today, and the AAWireless TWO has taken everything the first device did well—and made it smarter. It looks nearly identical to its predecessor at a glance, but inside, it's been re-engineered to offer more control, more convenience, and more peace of mind while driving.

And right now, as part of its Easter Sale, you can get 20% off the AAWireless TWO for a limited time.

What's to love about the AAWireless TWO