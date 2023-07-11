You too can turn Android Auto completely wireless with the help of AAWireless. This Dutch company has been at the forefront of wireless dongle development, creating an easy and affordable solution for those tired of fiddling with cables. And now, they’re offering a fantastic Prime Day deal: a 20% discount on their popular Android Auto dongle.

AAWireless has been making waves in the tech world since it first burst onto the scene with a highly successful IndieGogo campaign. Since then, they’ve established themselves as a leading innovator in the field of wireless connectivity. Their Android Auto dongle has been a game-changing device for drivers, making it easier and more convenient than ever before to use this popular in-car system.

With the AAWireless Android Auto dongle, you’ll never have to worry about cables again. Simply plug in the dongle and wirelessly connect your phone to your car’s system. No more tangling cords, no more inconvenience. And with the bonus of a 20% Prime Day discount, this is a deal you won’t want to miss. So why wait?

5 reasons why you'll love using AAWireless

AAWireless is a great choice when it comes to car dongles that will make your life easier. Unless you need to charge your phone while on the go, you can completely drop the cables because your phone will automatically connect to AAWireless and create a connection between your phone and the car's system. Android Auto has never been this easy to access.

1. Prime Day makes AAWireless even more affordable

AAWireless lowered its price earlier from $90 to $80, which the company was able to do after it moved its production from China to Europe last year. Luckily for us, this Prime Day deal is making it even more affordable as you can get it for a mere $64. This is a fantastic way to upgrade your car. Priced way under the alternative solution that involves replacing your car's head unit with one that has built-in wireless capability, AAWireless is a cost-effective and painless way to transform your vehicle's compatibility with Android Auto.

2. It's easy to set up

Setting up AAWireless is an absolute breeze! The process is straightforward, with no technical know-how required. All you have to do is plug in the dongle to your car's Android Auto-enabled USB port using the included USB Type C cable. To connect your phone to AAWireless, you simply need to pair the two devices via Bluetooth during the first setup. After these two simple steps, your AAWireless device is all set up and ready to use! The best part is that you only need to do this initial setup once because the device automatically connects to your car's USB port when you start the car. And the cherry on top? AAWireless delivers superior sound quality by transferring sound sources without any compression or modification. So if you want an effortless and top-notch wireless connection while driving, then AAWireless is the one for you!

3. There's a free app

The companion app that accompanies the AAWireless device is a game-changer for those seeking a superior Android Auto experience. This free app offers a range of customized features designed to give users control over how they utilize Android Auto. Users can customize their Android Auto interface and make adjustments that suit their specific needs. The app also allows users to update their AAWireless device, ensuring that they always have the most up-to-date software. If you want to take full advantage of your AAWireless device and enjoy a seamless Android Auto experience that is tailored to your preferences, then this companion app is a must-have.

4. It's a quality product

Produced and designed in Europe by a small team of developers, this dongle is manufactured using only the finest quality components and materials to meet the rigorous standards of discerning customers. The company moved production from China to Europe to be able to keep an eye on product quality and lower distribution costs. AAWireless has undergone rigorous testing to ensure that it performs optimally, and reliably. Additionally, the company is committed to providing great support to its customers through Amazon and its Slack channel, an added assurance of the quality and reliability of this remarkable product.

5. Works everywhere around the globe

AAWireless is a truly global product. Its innovative technology works flawlessly everywhere around the globe, whether you're driving through Europe, the US, or Asia. It's not just a product that's popular, it's a product that delivers the highest level of connectivity, reliability, and performance. It supports a stunning array of 20,000 different car models, making it a go-to solution for a wide range of drivers. What's more, customers all over the world have rated AAWireless with a fantastic 4.4 out of 5 Trustpilot score, which is a testament to the product's excellence.

Grab AAWireless on Prime Day

With the massive discount we see on AAWireless this Prime Day, it would be a shame to miss out on this fantastic deal. The 20% discount applies to Prime Day events in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany, so watch out for this fantastic product in most markets.

