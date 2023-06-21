AAWireless $80 $90 Save $10 The AAWireless car adapter was designed to revolutionize the way we use Android Auto. With its plug-and-play setup and simple Bluetooth connection, it's never been easier to enjoy a fully wire-free and customized Android Auto experience. It's compatible with a vast range of car models, and for a limited time, the AAWireless is available for just $80. Order yours today and join the thousands of happy customers enjoying a richer, more connected driving experience. $80 at Amazon

Android Auto is a fantastic tool to have in your car, but needing to plug in your phone every time you get in the car can be a bit much. Thankfully, this AAWireless dongle will slash the need for cables, and all for an amazing $80, which is 11% off the regular price. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this dongle.

Why you'll love the AAWireless

AAWireless is an absolute must-have for any driver who is frustrated with the limitations of wired Android Auto. The AAWireless is incredibly easy to set up, with most people only taking about three minutes to complete the process. As long as you have an Android phone that supports wireless Android Auto and a car that supports wired Android Auto, you are ready to revolutionize your driving experience with AAWireless.

One of the best things about AAWireless is its unassuming design. The unit has a compact footprint, with only a small logo on the top to indicate its presence. The AAWireless is compatible with phones running Android 11 or later that support 5GHz Wi-Fi. It functions as a bridge between wired and wireless Android Auto and cannot bring Android Auto to a car that doesn't already have it built in.

Aside from the convenience of wireless connectivity, AAWireless comes with a host of advanced configuration options to customize your Android Auto experience further, like the ability to change DPI scaling to fit more content on your screen and even unlock hidden info cards.

If you're tired of fumbling with cables and want to enjoy the freedom of wireless Android Auto, the AAWireless is undoubtedly an excellent investment. Its easy setup, flexible options, and sleek design make it a great addition to any car, transforming the way you drive forever. The best thing is that it's available for $80, so go ahead and get it as soon as possible!