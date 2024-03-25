For the tech-loving companion in your life, chocolate probably won’t excite them very much this Easter. Instead, get them something they’ll really love, such as the AAWireless Adapter for Android Auto. For anybody who has to regularly commute or just hates cables, this is the perfect Easter gift that will really wow them this year.

And now is the time to get it as AAWireless celebrates Easter with a 15% global discount.

The rise of Android Auto

As of 2024, Android Auto is now compatible with over 200 million cars worldwide. It’s clear to see that this software produced by Google is making a big impact in people’s lives, and for good reason. Android Auto is the program that many modern cars are using to allow you to connect your Android phone with your car while you travel.

If you plug your phone into your car in the morning in order to access apps such as Google Maps, Spotify, or Waze, then that’s the Android Auto app doing what it can to make your daily commute a little easier. The only downside is that most cars built in the initial five years or so after Android Auto’s conception don’t support wireless connections. That’s where AAWireless comes in.

What is AAWireless?

6 Images 6 Images Close AAWireless $59.49 $69.99 Save $10.5 AAWireless is a really affordable way to add wireless Android Auto capabilities to just about any vehicle. It's a game-changer for folks who rely on Android Auto on short hops around town. $63.74 at Amazon $59.49 at AAWireless

AAWireless is a wireless adapter that allows you to seamlessly connect your phone to your car without the need to fuss around with annoying cables or wires. Beginning its journey in 2019, the AAWireless Adapter started off as an Indie Gogo campaign that went on to receive over 70,000 backers. Since then, the device has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, selling over 275,000 units across the globe.

So how does the AAWireless Adapter work?

Getting your phone to connect wirelessly to your car isn’t as complicated as it sounds. Normally, you’d have to plug your phone into a USB port in your car’s console or head unit. Instead, all you need to do is insert the AAWireless Adapter.

The AAWireless Adapter is entirely plug-and-play, which means that you won’t have to waste time setting up the adapter to work correctly. All you need to do is take it out of the box, connect your phone, and you’re good to go.

While the AAWireless Adapter is a great way to wirelessly connect with Android Auto, there are a variety of other options available, so what separates AAWireless from the competition?

Save time on your travels

Because of the way that the AAWireless Adapter is set up, you don’t have to worry about battery drainage or complicated connection processes that are almost as much work as just plugging your phone in every time you get in the car.

This is because the AAWireless Adapter only uses Bluetooth to initially pair with your device. After this initial connection, it establishes a Wi-Fi connection that it instead uses from that point on. As a result of this, you don’t have to worry about battery issues, nor about finding and pairing with the correct device every time you get into your car. All you have to do is buckle up, and you’re good to go.

This makes the AAWireless Adapter not only an incredibly fast way to connect to your car, but also means that you don’t have to think about it. You can leave your phone in your pocket when you get ready to start your commute if you so wish, which can even help to promote road safety. After all, it’s hardly safe to begin plugging in and fiddling around with your phone while you’re in the middle of traffic.

Customize your experience

Source: AAWireless

Furthermore, the AAWireless Adapter comes with the AAWireless companion app. This app allows for a huge range of different capabilities that you wouldn’t otherwise be able to get with an adapter like this.

For instance, the AAWireless Adapter receives regular updates to its firmware, which are accessed by the app. This allows the AAWireless Adapter to be constantly evolving as you use it, with new features and improvements being added over time.

On top of this, the AAWireless companion app can be used to adjust a wide variety of different settings such as Android Auto’s split screen mode, the DPI being used, or the LED indicators, among others. This also makes it easier to work through compatibility issues that can arise with particularly rare head units, as the AAWireless Adapter is itself highly adaptable.

If there are any troubles with the adapter, then the AAWireless companion app can help with that as well. There’s a dedicated customer support channel built into the app, which allows users to easily get in contact with customer support at any time.

Reliably produced

Unlike many other gadgets that are produced in China, AAWireless is developed and manufactured in Europe. The overall result of this is that the company, which is from the Netherlands, is able to retain more control over the production process, as well as to improve the overall quality of production.

This change not only allowed AAWireless to make more efficient processes and introduce new logistics networks but also reduced in an overall price decrease over alternative production methods.

Great customer service

On top of this, AAWireless is able to ensure better delivery and customer support. The company has its own warehouse on top of Amazon, which allows AAWireless to quickly ship around the US from either location.

As mentioned before, the AAWireless companion app comes with a dedicated customer support line, but in addition to this, AAWireless has a dedicated Slack channel that can be used to easily contact customer support at any time. This means that in the rare situations that something does go wrong with the AAWireless Adapter, you don’t have to just give up on the spot.

Easter is the perfect time to save

When it comes to gifts, nothing beats a bargain. Usually, you can pick up the AAWireless Adapter from the AAWireless webshop for $69.99 or from Amazon for $74.99. However, in order to promote the device over Easter, AAWireless is offering a global 15% discount from the 25th of March through to the 2nd of April.

This means that you’ll be able to pick up the AAWireless Adapter for only $59.49 on the AAWireless webshop or for $63.74 from Amazon. This is a huge discount that doesn’t even require a code to apply, which truly makes the AAWireless Adapter the perfect Easter gift for the tech-loving someone in your life.

Make this Easter truly special

As you can see, there’s no better time to pick up the AAWireless Adapter for yourself or a loved one than this Easter. Thanks to the AAWireless companion app, the device is only going to continue to get better over time, which means that picking it up now while you can take advantage of the global 15% discount is a golden opportunity to make this Easter one that isn’t easy to forget.

Whether you’re a long-time Android Auto user or have been putting off because of the hassle of setting it up, the perfect gift for the tech-lover in your life is the AAWireless Adapter this Easter.