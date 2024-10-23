Netflix Games appears to be falling into the same pitfalls as many studios and publishers in the gaming industry. The first core issue is that after a year into the service, few people had heard of Netflix Games or knew what it was. Then, perhaps operating on a false idea enforced by COVID-19 that saw the gaming medium skyrocket, Netflix Games expanded quickly despite how few were reportedly playing.

Then came the buying of talent, such as hiring Halo Infinite creative lead Joseph Staten. At this point, Netflix was on its way to developing its own AAA titles. Still, you can't expand forever without releasing actual products, which Netflix's Team Blue learned as the company recently closed the developer before it launched its first game, mirroring a similar mistake Google made with Stadia, where it bought and closed a studio before it could produce anything. Amazon was in a similar situation, as another outsider struggling to find footing in the gaming industry, and suddenly cut jobs in its gaming division.

Making and selling games is hard, especially if you are new to the endeavor. It's a challenge to make games people want to play. Worse, making games is expensive, especially if you are setting out to create AAA games, a lesson Google learned quickly with Stadia, something Netflix Games should have taken to heart.

The AAA market hasn't been doing great lately, which has a lot to do with the scope of these games being too big. Graphic demands often outclass current hardware, resulting in titles that cut corners and perform poorly, with gameplay design and stories that often lack. Similar to what is happening in Hollywood, current-day media feels too safe, preachy, and boring (thankfully, there's still worthwhile content).

Hollywood's failings allowed Netflix to grow and flourish when it comes to movies and TV. Netflix turned the movie industry on its head by using cheaper productions to quickly create mid-level content, which used to be released in theaters (anyone remember all the teen movies in the late 1990s and early 2000s?). Now, this content is launched on streaming services. This is where the power of Netflix shines, and this is precisely what Netflix Games should be concentrating on instead of trying to spin up AAA studios.

Netflix Games has released some of the best games on the Play Store in recent years. Some of our finest ports are thanks to Netflix Games, like Into the Breach, which wouldn't be on the Play Store without Netflix paying to port it over. Netflix Games has an idea of what good and fun games are, as its catalog is filled with them.

The gaming industry is on the cusp of some big changes. The status quo of taking a decade to produce one huge blockbuster AAA game is proving to be folly as game after game fails to meet sales expectations. AAA games cost too much to make, they take too long to make, and by the time they're finished, the trend the developer is likely trying to target has fallen out of fashion. Game developers need to pull back and make smaller games that are cheaper to develop if they wish to succeed. This is something Netflix should know about from the movies and TV side.

Scaling back now may be a sign that Netflix is applying what it learned from Hollywood to the gaming side. As it stands, AAA games are a poor investment in today's market. Why bet big on one game when you can make smaller bets with a handful of AA studios? After all, this is the Netflix model. Why shouldn't the company apply this to its game development?

It's never fun to see a game studio close before it has a chance to shine. If this recent move means we'll get smaller projects made to appeal to gamers instead of some AAA designed by a committee for a nonexistent mainstream audience, we will all be better off for it. Let's hope Netflix Games can put its development efforts into smaller games while continuing to bring excellent ports to the platform. It'll be a step ahead of the competition by focusing on what gamers want instead of stockholders.