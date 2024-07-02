6 Images 6 Images Close AAWireless $60 $75 Save $15 The AAWireless car adapter changes the game for Android Auto by ditching the cables and making connectivity a breeze. Just plug it in, pair via Bluetooth, and you're set—no more tangled wires. And right now, it's massively discounted on Amazon. $60 at Amazon

In today's busy world, technology is our constant companion, even in our cars. Android Auto is at the forefront of this shift, making driving safer and easier by giving us access to essential apps on the road. But dealing with cables can be a pain. That's where AAWireless steps in with its wireless Android Auto adapter. Imagine cruising effortlessly, switching between Spotify, YouTube Music, or your favorite audio apps without any cables in the way. And here's the cherry on top: AAWireless is currently offering a tempting 20% discount to make this upgrade even more irresistible.

AAWireless’ Android Auto dongle is now just $60 on Amazon. If your car supports Android Auto, this is a game-changer for seamless entertainment and navigation on the go.

Why you should buy AAWireless' Android Auto dongle

Android Auto helps you stay focused on the road while using your Android device’s features. But dealing with tangled cables can be a hassle and a safety risk. Enter the AAWireless dongle. This nifty device gets rid of the need for cables entirely, offering a truly hands-free experience. It uses Bluetooth for a one-time setup, seamlessly pairing with your Android phone. After that, it connects directly to your car’s Android Auto-enabled USB port using a USB cable (included in the box).

Beyond its easy setup and budget-friendly price, AAWireless offers a host of additional perks. The free companion app lets you customize everything—from Android Auto's screen layout and split-screen functionality to Wi-Fi settings—so you can tailor your in-car experience to your liking. Troubleshooting tools and integrated customer support ensure smooth sailing, and firmware updates through the app keep your device up-to-date and compatible with the latest tech.

In our in-depth review, AAWireless earned a stellar 9/10 rating, confirming it as the top choice for Android Auto adapters. This clever device transformed our driving experience, showcasing its simplicity and effectiveness in bringing wireless Android Auto to life. Just make sure your car supports wired Android Auto for seamless compatibility.