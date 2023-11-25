AAWireless $56 $80 Save $24 AAWireless is a total game-changer for Android Auto fans. It's the most affordable way to add wireless Android Auto to your car, making your short trips even smoother and more enjoyable. It's down to $56 for Black Friday, a meaty $24 discount. $56 at Amazon

Wireless Android Auto adapters have become more affordable, and that's great news for your wallet. This Black Friday, you can find some great deals on these types of dongles, including AAWireless, which is currently at its lowest price ever.

Right now, the AAWireless (2023) adapter can be had for $56, down from its usual price of $80. That's a savings of 30%. This is the lowest price at which this adapter has ever been offered, so it's a great opportunity to pick one up if you've been thinking about getting one.

Why you should buy the AAWireless wireless Android Auto dongle

When it comes to Android Auto adapters, there are a few strong contenders, but AAWireless stands out for a few reasons. First off, it's a pioneer in this field, paving the way for other wireless Android Auto adapters. While Motorola's MA1 holds Google's official approval, AAWireless was the first to introduce this concept.

What sets AAWireless apart is its focus on flexibility. Unlike the Motorola MA1, AAWireless comes with a companion app that offers added control. Additionally, AAWireless lets you fine-tune your experience by adjusting DPI settings, enabling split-screen mode, and handling firmware updates right from the app. This app-based approach gives you more power over your wireless Android Auto experience, something that's not common among other adapters on the market. You can swap the AAWireless's USB cable out, too — the MA1 comes with a fixed cable.

Although some cars have wireless Android Auto built-in, it's still a relatively rare feature. Fortunately, many vehicles either have wired Android Auto as a native option or added through a third-party radio upgrade. Yet, constantly plugging in can be a hassle, especially for quick trips to work or school. That's where the AAWireless dongle steps in.

Setting up and using the adapter is a breeze, and it works seamlessly with various Android phones and car models. In simple terms, it's a fantastic deal for a product we highly endorse: $56 is a small price to pay for the convenience a wireless connection brings.