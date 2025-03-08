2024 was a whirlwind year for AI. The initial excitement of ChatGPT had settled, and we wondered how AI would transform the way we interact with technology? Desktop-bound apps and services and mobile-based chat apps offer a great way to interact with LLMs. Still, for AI to be pervasive, it needs to be more accessible. Enter a wave of AI-powered gadgets. Some promise to replace your phone, others aim to be ever-present companions. From handhelds to wearable pins and AI-enhanced smartphones, these products captured our curiosity. However, did they live up to the hype one year later?

Rabbit R1

Trendy design, limited functionality