If you've been following mobile device silicon news, you might recall that MediaTek recently unveiled a very interesting chip. The Dimensity 9000 represents the first time in a while that the chip-maker is really trying to trade bouts with the likes of Qualcomm and Samsung in the flagship space. And while we're still expecting the majority of smartphones to ship with Snapdragon chipsets, the fact that MediaTek has a proper flagship product should diversify the high-end smartphone chip space a little, especially in Asia. One company that might put its trust in the Dimensity 9000 is OnePlus, as new rumors discus plans to build a phone using the chip — and it might be a variant of the OnePlus 10.

The OnePlus 10's non-Pro variant will run a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, according to a report published today by MySmartPrice. Supposedly the Pro model would run a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and while the non-Pro version has largely been absent from the leak cycle, it was expected that it would also feature the same chip, given how that was the norm for OnePlus with previous devices. This source points out that we might not see a OnePlus 10R this year, and that the OP10 could instead fill that market segment (the OnePlus 9R was succeeded by the 9RT).

This wouldn't be the first time OnePlus introduces a MediaTek-powered phone — the OnePlus Nord 2 famously launched with a Dimensity 1200 chipset. Up until this point, though, all of its flagship phones have debuted with Snapdragon chipsets — and prior to the launch of the Nord 2, this included mid-range phones too. The Dimensity 9000 is up in a similar class with Qualcomm's latest offerings, and OnePlus might want to give it a shot in its cheaper 2022 flagship, set to come later this year.

