Yes, we're dropping this episode early this week — happy Turkey Day from the Android Police podcast. In this episode, Will gets back from Hawaii safely and has more Snapdragon stuff to share. Also, we catch a ride on the struggle bus through Silicon Valley as the world tells Elon Musk to "soak their deck" (that was for fans of "The Good Place") and Amazon tries to whisper about Alexa being a failure without any of its Echo speakers hearing. Also, we run away from a bunch of geese.
We're wishing you safe travels and a full belly. All we're asking for here is for you to rate, review, and subscribe where you can!
01:59 | Mahalo for the trip, Qualcomm
- Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has got what 2023 flagships crave
- Qualcomm's plans for persistent machine vision feel very Google — in the best way possible
- The Razer Edge is a powerful Android tablet designed for cloud gaming
- Qualcomm has a name for its custom Windows on Arm silicon: Oryon (xda-developers.com)
25:00 | What now, Alexa?
