Yes, we're dropping this episode early this week — happy Turkey Day from the Android Police podcast. In this episode, Will gets back from Hawaii safely and has more Snapdragon stuff to share. Also, we catch a ride on the struggle bus through Silicon Valley as the world tells Elon Musk to "soak their deck" (that was for fans of "The Good Place") and Amazon tries to whisper about Alexa being a failure without any of its Echo speakers hearing. Also, we run away from a bunch of geese.

We're wishing you safe travels and a full belly. All we're asking for here is for you to rate, review, and subscribe where you can!

01:59 | Mahalo for the trip, Qualcomm

25:00 | What now, Alexa?

Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0