There is a lot to like about Samsung’s 2022 Galaxy lineup, from foldables to wearables - the entire ecosystem is getting a facelift. Now, whether you have had your eye on an upgrade or have already pre-ordered, you will want to invest in real protection to keep your new device protected against life’s wear and tear. While hundreds of cases are available for Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2, Spigen’s offerings stand out with a versatile collection of classic and new cases.

Cases and accessories for foldables are difficult to design and manufacture due to their unique look and moving parts. Spigen is an exception here. The company has been a part of Samsung’s official accessory partnership program and completely revamped the 2022 case collection for Galaxy foldables based on years of R&D, feedback, and community suggestions.

New Spigen cases for Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4

Apart from updating their existing cases for Galaxy Fold and Flip series, Spigen has also introduced a new range of covers for Galaxy foldables. Let’s have a quick look at them.

Samsung has neatly integrated the Note series into the S series. The company still offers S Pen as a separate accessory with Fold 4 to enjoy the same stylus goodies on a large screen. However, there isn’t a dedicated slot to store the S Pen. Here’s where Spigen’s Slim Armor Pro case comes in to offer an intelligent solution. It protects the main display and hinge while also providing a dedicated slot to store the S Pen, making the days of searching for your stylus gone with the wind.

Most users prefer the inner screen to compose video calls or watch the latest TV series on Netflix. NeoHybrid S offers a dedicated metal kickstand at the back to deliver better comfort and convenience. It’s a clear improvement over the previous thin and flimsy stand. The case also has a textured grip at the back for improved handling.

If you want a Fold 4 case with a kickstand for the outer display, wait a few weeks as Spigen is readying a smart TinTap cover for a better finger grip and a kickstand.

Unlike Galaxy Fold 4, the Flip 4 is available in various color options to choose from. Spigen’s Thin Fit Ring case is your safe pick if you want to showcase your favorite color to the world. The case also comes with a handy ring to carry the compact phone.

Improvements to the existing Spigen cases

Spigen has tweaked the existing Galaxy Fold cases based on community feedback and suggestions.

Last year's Slim Armor Pro case for Fold 3 was a fan favorite for its hinge protection but left a bit to be desired with its bulk. The latest iteration has moved the semi-auto sliding hinge mechanism to the back to further slim down the case without affecting the device protection.

Tough Armor is another signature case in Spigen’s lineup. Spigen learned that the hinge cover of the original design was prone to wear and tear over time. With this year's revision, the sliding cover was reinforced internally to ensure that it seamlessly glides while in use. Also, similar to the Slim Armor Pro, this one has slim bezels for more front-screen usability.

Spigen wearable cases

If you want to get Galaxy Buds Pro 2 or Galaxy Watch 5, Spigen has covered you with new wearable cases.

LockFit for Galaxy Buds Pro 2

LockFit looks and feels solid compared to other cases in the market. It has a locking mechanism to protect your earbuds from falling out after accidental drops, and a carabiner to easily carry it around. The case also has a small hole for the LED indicator, keeping you in the know about battery life and charge. LockFit case for Galaxy Buds Pro 2 is coming soon.

Many want to protect their smartwatches with some sort of case, but also don’t want it to be too bulky on their wrist. Rugged Armor is popular among Spigen fans, and the company has brought it back for the latest Galaxy Watch 5.

Rugged Armor Pro brings one of Spigen’s signature looks to Samsung’s wearable lineup. The case carries carbon fiber accents, and a tough unibody looks to deliver a classic watch design. Don’t act surprised if someone mistakes your smartwatch with a traditional one. To complete the package, Spigen is also releasing an updated version of the Watch Stand with a minimalistic design.

The Spigen Collections

Protect your Galaxy ecosystem with Spigen accessories

No matter how carefully you manage your devices, preventing things from going wrong is impossible. Invest in Spigen accessories and deliver impeccable protection to your Galaxy devices.