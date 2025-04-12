In my daily life, smartwatches have become more common than traditional timepieces, even in the small rural Kansas communities where I live. This isn't surprising given a few factors. Access to more tools keeps you connected with your phone for communication, health monitoring, and more. A smartwatch can be transformative for some people. Opening a range of personal growth possibilities. Regardless of how many great Android smartwatches there are, you could delay or miss potential goals if you get the wrong one.

Getting a watch that tackles as many needs as possible is vital to success. If a company doesn't offer products to satisfy consumer needs, it's a missed opportunity for the brand. That's where Google now finds itself. We waited so long to get an official smartwatch from Google, and with the OEM getting much of it right with the Pixel Watch 3, it's time to compete. To do that, Google must push forward with a Pixel Watch 4 Ultra.

Fill the void

There shouldn't be only one

Is there a need for a highly durable, high-performing smartwatch that is intensely focused on health and fitness? Yes, for some, there is. However, several devices from brands like Garmin, Suunto, and others satisfy that set of criteria. The catch with those devices is that none run Wear OS, and to some, that's important for a few reasons.

While the Garmin Epix Pro is an impressive device, it can't do some of the things Wear OS can. With Wear OS, you get more of a smartwatch in wearable form with rich notifications, access to the Google Play Store, and fitness features. Even though some options exist in the Wear OS catalog of durable smartwatches with great health monitoring, the high-end, ultra-precision fitness tracking that serious athletes need isn't as widely available.

If you want a wearable with access to an app store with phone-like apps, durability, rich notifications, and highly accurate health and fitness monitoring, you have two choices: Apple Watch Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. There is only one for Android users, which is a problem for those interested in that device category.

Similar to smartphones, Android phones have become really good, so good that the concept of the category being stale is commonly discussed. We've reached a similar point with smartwatches, which is one reason for the birth of an "Ultra" category of wearables. It's a way to test different form factors and features while not damaging the product you know works for the brand. At the same time, it offers a product to a section of users that legitimately need an Ultra-tier device.