In what remains of the mobile ecosystem wars, how does the Android Police podcast make of all the good news Android (and, specifically, Google) has been getting in terms of shipments and trends lately? Well, we chalk it up to a surprisingly down year for the iPhone 16 and the Pixel 9 getting all the important just right enough. Also this week on the show, Netflix is showing signs it's keen on jettisoning its games offerings.

We've also got a bonus segment of the show exclusive to the Android Police site from November 12 talking not about the results of U.S. elections, but how we saw our most important platforms cover the event. Join us there for that!

03:29 | Googles of Good News

23:15 | Other News

