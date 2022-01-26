OnePlus recently unveiled its 10 Pro in China as the first flagship device following its transformation into essentially an Oppo sub-brand. While we're yet to see it in the rest of the world, it's packing the hottest flagship specs around, including a state-of-the-art Hasselblad camera system and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. But according to a new rumor, it might not be stopping at just a "Pro" device this year, as something even higher-end could be in the works.

If this tweet from Yogesh Brar is anything to go by, OnePlus might be planning an "Ultra" flagship. Presumably, one of the most significant improvements of this device would be the presence of a MariSilicon X NPU/ISP chip — Oppo's first in-house silicon, which looks to boost camera performance on its devices. The phone is supposed to be in the early EVT development phase, so it won't see the light of day for a few months, if at all — the current word is that it will be released by the second half of the year.

We should clarify here that this ought to be treated like what it is: a rumor. Even if it has any truth to it, these things can and often do change, especially considering it's supposed to be in an early development phase. And it also somewhat depends on the existence of an "Oppo Find X5 Pro Plus" — a device we've heard absolutely nothing about so far, as not even the standard Find X5 series has been released.

If this aims for a late-year release, it would presumably fill the void left by the lack of OnePlus T-series devices and deliver on their original promise — a souped-up version of the same phone. We'll learn more in the coming months, no doubt.

