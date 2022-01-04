Magisk is one of the best and most powerful modding tools around when you want to take full advantage of your rooted Android phone, but unfortunately, it long lost one of its killer features due to Google ramping up security: MagiskHide. As the name implies, the feature allowed users to hide the fact that their device is rooted from security-focused apps that would otherwise not run on modified phones at all, like banking services. According to Mishaal Rahman, it looks like there might soon be a new workaround for hiding the root status of your phone.

Renowned developer kdrag0n is currently working on a new root hiding tool called “Shamiko,” which is meant to take MagiskHide’s spot. Right now, the tool is still under active development and only may work, and could lead to further complications, but it’s a promising start nonetheless. Shamiko is supposed to be even more powerful than MagiskHide, as it uses Magisk’s new capability to run code in the zygote process.

Mishaal Rahman recommends not using the module in its current state, but you can try other options. When you need to pass SafetyNet without using Magisk for some reason, there’s a tool called “ih8sn” developed by LineageOS contributors (it isn’t officially endorsed by the project, though).

For some history, MagiskHide was essentially killed when Google improved its tinkering detection tool SafetyNet with a function that it hadn’t previously enforced. SafetyNet now uses the so-called key attestation API that remotely verifies a device’s root/security status, which MagiskHide developer John Wu deemed to be infallible. Given that Wu now works at Google, it’s not surprising that he doesn’t further pursue the root detection-evading project anymore and has separated Magisk from MagiskHide. He has still vowed to actively develop the former, though.

