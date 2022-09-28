We're eagerly anticipating more official information about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch, but in the meantime, we're hearing a lot about the new wearable through other channels. Over the summer, a leak indicated that there'll be a new app specifically for Google's smartwatch, separate from the existing Wear OS app. We now have additional confirmation of this: a Fast Pair notification for the Pixel Watch has been spotted in the wild, and it mentions downloading a "device app" to get the watch set up.

The report comes from an Australian Redditor (by way of 9to5Google). They say they were browsing Instagram on their phone in a shopping mall when the notification showed up. The post's author mentions they were near a JB Hi-Fi, an Australian electronics store. We know that, here in the States, Pixel Watch units are already making their way to stores like Target. It's plausible a JB employee powered on a Pixel Watch while the post's author was nearby, triggering the Fast Pair setup notification on their device.

The Pixel Watch's Fast Pair prompt features a button to download a companion app from the Play Store, similar to the popup displayed when pairing the Pixel Buds Pro. According to the post author, tapping the button on this notification led to a Play Store error. That makes sense — the app shouldn't be publicly available yet.

While the Pixel Watch wouldn't be the first wearable with Fast Pair support — as 9to5 notes, some Fitbit devices already have the functionality — it is a new development for Wear OS watches, which have historically been a pain in the neck to pair and set up.

If you're getting tired of all the leaks and rumors, don't worry: we're inching ever closer to Google's October 6 hardware event, where the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch will be fully detailed. We expect Pixel Watch pre-orders to begin the same day.