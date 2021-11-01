The launch of Google's new smartphones, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, has been the company's most hyped to date, even despite the comically large number of leaks that preceded it. These handsets represent a wild departure from the way Google had done things in the past, not to mention they're its first phones with an in-house SoC. But no hardware is perfect, especially not at launch. Don't get us wrong, though — these phones are great — we've reviewed them both, and we really liked them. But issues happen, even in Pixel land, and in particular a handful of Pixel 6 Pro early adopters have complained about a weird display flickering issue. Google has now acknowledged this issue, and a fix is coming in a future update.

With some Pixel 6 Pro units, when lightly pressing the power button when your phone is turned off, a weird display flicker will appear, with some users reporting that the flicker occurs even when the phone is fully turned on. We've also confirmed this is happening on at least one of our own Pixel 6 Pro units, while the smaller Pixel 6 and previous models don't show this behavior.

While we reached out to Google for comment about this problem and didn't get a reply, the company's now acknowledging the issue through a post on its Pixel support website. The good news is that a fix is scheduled for the December update for the Pixel 6 Pro. The post explicitly rules out that we're dealing with a hardware issue here, which definitely makes it even odder as some people are reporting they don't have the issue at all. It also confirms that it seems to be isolated to the Pixel 6 Pro, so regular Pixel 6 owners can breathe a sigh of relief.

If your device is suffering from this problem, at least you can expect a fix to come very soon. In the meantime, Google recommends not playing with your power button when your phone is turned off and keeping it held down long enough to power it on, as the issue only happens with quick presses.

Thanks: Moshe

