It’s always easier to recommend products we’ve tested ourselves and know to be reliable, especially when they come with a notable discount. The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 checks both boxes. In our review, we gave it an 8 out of 10, praising its power for full-time work and impressive all-day battery life, and right now, Best Buy has it at a 30% discount. This deal drops the price from $500 to a much more wallet-friendly $350.

Why the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 should be your next laptop

The first thing you’ll notice about the CX34 is its stunning matte pearl-white exterior. While the color of a laptop might not seem like a big deal, it definitely helps this one stand out from the endless sea of black and gray boxes. The chassis is plastic, but thanks to the unique color and solid build quality, the design both looks and feels more premium than cheap. This same sense of balance carries over to the display—a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 non-touch panel that looks fantastic—and really runs through the entire Chromebook.

As a Chromebook Plus model, the CX34 has to meet specific hardware requirements, including an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. While it’s not built for high-end gaming or editing high-resolution videos, our testing showed it could easily handle hours-long work sessions with multiple windows and dozens of tabs open without any hiccups. The Plus designation also means that it comes with a 1080p webcam, which ended up being a highlight for us, as did the battery life, which easily lasted a full workday.

Other notable features of the Asus include a backlit keyboard that’s comfortable to type on, with a generously sized wrist rest to complement the giant trackpad. It also offers a plethora of ports, including two USB-C, two USB-A, a full HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Altogether, it’s an impressive package—so much so that it earned a spot in our buyer’s guide for the best Chromebook Plus models. If you’re interested at all, be sure to snag the CX34 for just $350 while you can!