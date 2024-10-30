Moga XP-Ultra $70 $100 Save $30 The Moga XP-Ultra is the current premium pick in our buyer's guide to the best Bluetooth game controllers thanks to its fantastic build quality, versatility, and portability. Today's deal not only saves $30 off the price tag, it brings the price within $2 of its all-time low. $70 at Amazon

Mobile gaming is light years ahead of where it was 5-10 years ago—especially if you have a good Bluetooth controller. I use one to play Call of Duty nearly every day on my smartphone. The game itself is free, and it takes less than 30 seconds to launch into five-minute multiplayer matches, so it's perfect for when you get a little bit of downtime. For those who don't already have a good Bluetooth controller, one of our favorites is on sale right now. The Moga XP-Ultra is versatile, well-built, and has great buttons and triggers, and today you can snag one at a 30% discount.

Why you should buy the Moga XP-Ultra controller

For starters, we scored the Moga an 8 out of 10 in our review, pointing to the excellent build quality and the versatility of the controller. Not only is it compatible with a wide range of devices, but you can also remove the grip, giving you a different and much more portable form-factor to play with. The XP-Ultra is also the current premium pick in our buyer's guide to the best Bluetooth game controllers. Its layout is nearly identical to a standard Xbox controller, and we found all the buttons and triggers to be snappy and satisfying.

There's also an included phone clip, which will hold your handset just above the controller for truly portable gaming. The whole thing can get pretty heavy, and we found it nearly impossible to use the clip without the grip, so just a few things to keep in mind. Rounding out the features are a headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity, and a 2000mAh battery, which is good for up to 40 hours of wireless gaming or 60 hours of wired.

There are certainly cheaper controller options out there, but if you want premium build quality and snappy buttons in an ultraportable design, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything better than the Moga XP-Ultra—especially with today's discount.