Wyze has built a frugal empire on low-price smart gadgets, including the $20 Wyze Scale that measures weight, body fat percentage, heart rate, and other essential health data. Today the company announced an even cheaper option if a $5 difference is going to break your budget for smart health gadgets. The Wyze Scale S is a little cheaper and a little less sophisticated.

The Scale S is a tad smaller, with four exposed electrodes instead of a glass top, so you'll need to stand in a specific spot to get a full scan going. Like the original, it syncs to the Wyze app via Bluetooth, which can then send health data to Google Fit, Apple Health, or Fitbit. (The original scale will support Samsung Health at some point in the future, but there's no word on whether the new one will too.) It'll last for up to 18 months on three AAA batteries.

Here's all the stuff it can measure, with the only major difference being the lack of a heart rate measurement (for now):

Weight

Body mass index

Bone Mass

Lean body mass

Muscle mass

Body fat percentage

Body water percentage

Visceral fat

Protein level

Basal metabolic rate

Metabolic age

The scale can recognize up to eight different users, and it also has a "baby/pet mode," wherein the user holds onto a smaller person (or fur person) and steps on the scale in order to track the difference. It comes in white or black color options. It's up for pre-order today for just $15, set to ship (for $10) in November. Note that Wyze promised to stop sneaking in expensive shipping and combine their prices back in May — that doesn't appear to have happened yet.

Wyze is also selling a version of the Wyze Cam Outdoor that comes with a dbrand camo skin pre-installed. If that's your thing.

Tile teases super-precise Apple AirTag competitor as it launches next-gen Bluetooth trackers Longtime tracker manufacturer behind in making UWB tags

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email