Samsung's Android 12 beta is in full swing now, with beta two rolling out yesterday and adding a host of new features, like Material You theming and new mic controls in video calls. Now it seems another feature slipped under the radar in the form of metadata editing in Samsung's Gallery app.

As spotted by Reddit user Kidi_Galaxy, the feature lets you edit the Metadata of a photo by opening it, tapping on the overflow menu, and then selecting details.

From here, you can edit the photo's name, the date and time of when you took the photo, and the location where it was taken. This came in handy today when I copied over some photos from my camera and realized I'd set it to an incorrect date. Being able to edit that information in the Gallery app quickly saved a lot of time.

Another small change is found in the Create menu when you select multiple images. Instead of simply listing the available options, the new version of Gallery will display them as tiles, with a brief description of what each one does underneath. And lastly, the option to change accent colors has been removed from the Labs menu, likely because Material You now determines the accent in Android 12.

