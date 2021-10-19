In a bit of a surprise, Google is partnering together with Snapchat to integrate the Snapchat camera directly into the Pixel 6's lock screen. With just a tap to the back — literally, the feature is called Quick Tap to Snap — you can access your Snapchat camera, even while the phone is locked.

Of course, you'll need to unlock the phone to actually share those snaps and unlock the full app, but the rear tapping gesture will take you straight into a camera-only mode that lets you quickly and easily create snaps without having to open the app. On top of that, Snapchat will also support the Pixel 6 Pro's ultrawide selfie functionality, giving you a wider view.

Snap x Google 'Quick Tap to Snap'

Just tap the back (above), and you're taken to the Snapchat camera (below).

Snap-x-Google-Quick-Tap-to-Snap-(1)-1

As part of the announcement, Snapchat shared that it would be launching a set of exclusive augmented reality Lenses together with Goog The Pixel 6's hot new Live Translation functionality will also be available and integrated into Snapchat's chat feature.

All these features will be rolling out "in the coming months," so they probably won't be ready when you've got a Pixel 6 in hand.

pr_pixel6_article_01
The Pixel 6 is a bold step forward for Google — help it look the part with Spigen's cases

This article is sponsored by Spigen

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Ryne Hager (2828 Articles Published)

Ostensibly a senior editor, in reality just some verbose dude who digs on tech, loves Android, and hates anticompetitive practices. His only regret is that he didn't buy a Nokia N9 in 2012. Email tips or corrections to ryne at androidpolice dot com.

More From Ryne Hager