In a bit of a surprise, Google is partnering together with Snapchat to integrate the Snapchat camera directly into the Pixel 6's lock screen. With just a tap to the back — literally, the feature is called Quick Tap to Snap — you can access your Snapchat camera, even while the phone is locked.

Of course, you'll need to unlock the phone to actually share those snaps and unlock the full app, but the rear tapping gesture will take you straight into a camera-only mode that lets you quickly and easily create snaps without having to open the app. On top of that, Snapchat will also support the Pixel 6 Pro's ultrawide selfie functionality, giving you a wider view.

Just tap the back (above), and you're taken to the Snapchat camera (below).

As part of the announcement, Snapchat shared that it would be launching a set of exclusive augmented reality Lenses together with Goog The Pixel 6's hot new Live Translation functionality will also be available and integrated into Snapchat's chat feature.

All these features will be rolling out "in the coming months," so they probably won't be ready when you've got a Pixel 6 in hand.

