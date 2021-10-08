Rockstar has finally confirmed that the rumored Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (III, Vice City, and San Andreas) will be coming to a multitude of platforms later this year, including PC, Xbox, Playstation, and the Nintendo Switch. Android and iOS will also see the titles released on their respective stores, but this will take place sometime in 2022. Pricing is unknown, though more news is expected in the coming weeks.

The tweet above confirms Rockstar is indeed serious about releasing Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas as remasters. The company has confirmed that all three will include graphical improvements and gameplay upgrades. Conspicuously, Rockstar does not have any gameplay videos to share today, nor any firm release dates or prices. We don't even know if the games will be sold individually or as a single package. What we do know is that the existing games are going to be removed from their respective stores next week, though it's unknown if this will include the Play Store and App Store versions. Still, it's never good to see a studio dropping support for games people paid for just to push everyone towards repurchasing them again as remasters. It's a smarmy move, no way around it.

Still, I'm sure plenty of fans will be excited to see GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas relaunched with new graphics and touched-up gameplay. There's no denying the old games on the Play Store have had issues for years, but then again, this is proof positive Rockstar's support on mobile stinks, so here's hoping we won't see a repeat of the same situation when the new games drop next year. Of course, we'll more than likely learn more soon since GTA III's 20-year anniversary is on October 22nd. So stay tuned, as this story is far from over.

