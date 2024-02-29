Summary Don't focus on 9H hardness ratings for screen protectors, as it doesn't actually indicate Mohs mineral scale strength.

Mohs scale ranks materials, not accurately; geologists use Mohs testing kits, manufacturers rate scratch resistance.

All tempered glass protects up to 9H, but some synthetics like sapphire measure much higher on Mohs.

The overwhelming majority of glass screen protectors proudly boast of their 9H hardness rating, but that means almost nothing. Concerningly, even some manufacturers claim that this number refers to the Mohs mineral scale. That's completely false, and you shouldn't base your screen protector selection on 9H hardness. Here's what's really going on.

What is 9H hardness?

It all starts with a pencil. Pencil leads range from the softest in 9B to the hardest in 10H. In short, a 9H-rated material can withstand a mark from a 9H pencil without a scratch or gouge. In 2022, international standards organization ASTM laid out a specific methodology for testing materials and applying the correct categorization. It involves dragging pencil leads of varying hardness across a surface at a 45-degree angle and looking for marks, and that's it.

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Android Police's stringent editorial standards.

What is the Mohs scale?

The Mohs scale charts a material's hardness with reference to a selection of minerals. It's an ordinal scale: Gypsum, at 2 Mohs, is twice as hard as 1-rated talc, and so on. The hardest natural substance on Earth, diamond, tops the list at 10, twice as hard as the 9-rated sapphire.

The Mohs scale isn't super precise, and a Mohs rating can only be confirmed via testing. Geologists use Mohs testing kits to determine a mineral's identity. Manufacturers use them to chart materials' scratch resistance. You can even use one yourself to figure out the hardness of any given material.

Why doesn't 9H hardness matter?

The hardest pencil, rated 10H, corresponds to roughly 3 on the Mohs scale. For reference, a human fingernail measures about 2.5 Mohs. In that light, a merely 9H-hardness glass screen protector would be at risk of scratches from myriad relatively soft materials that phones encounter every day. While a 9H pencil is considerably harder than the 2B pencils most people remember from their school days, things like keys, coins, and even styluses are significantly harder.

So why does the '9H hardness' term get thrown around so often? It seems to be a case where suppliers and advertisers take advantage of people misunderstanding an esoteric term, and imply it means something else. After all, what better way to make your glass sound strong than to claim it's almost as hard as a diamond?

How hard are screen protectors, really?

All tempered glass passes the 9H scratch test, so retailers technically aren't lying about 9H hardness. Typical glass sits at 5.5 on the Mohs scale, with tempered glass usually around 7. Premium glass-like formulations like synthetic sapphire crystal (which isn't actually glass) rate as high as 9 Mohs, and are virtually impossible to scratch in everyday use.

Close

In JerryRigEverything's testing, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 made it to 6 Mohs before scratching. The newer, more resilient Gorilla Glass Armor made it two levels higher, to 8 Mohs. Even most steel shouldn't cause it visible damage.

Other third-party testing puts standard tempered glass screen protectors from reputable manufacturers in the 7-8 Mohs range.

The durability of screen protector materials

When it comes to thin films, harder means more scratch resistance, but also a higher chance of shattering. Soft TPU, which a lot of good phone cases implement, won't crack, but doesn't offer much structural support to protect a phone's screen if it's dropped. Interestingly, TPU's thermoplastic nature allows it to essentially heal itself, turning minor scratches invisible over time.

Most cases use a combination of TPU and hard plastic for cushioning and structural support

Good glass screen protectors hold up extremely well against scratches. But dropping a glass-covered phone may break its screen protector — which can actually be a good thing. A glass screen protector can absorb a lot of the kinetic energy from a fall that would otherwise crack the screen's own glass.

Related Plastic screen protectors are back and better than ever I ditched tempered glass for its thinner counterpart, and I couldn't be happier

Some manufacturers engineer treated PET screen protectors that blend the best of both worlds: the flexibility and crack-resistance of plastic, and the smoothness, hardness, and transparency of glass. These often cost even more than tempered glass models.

Finding the best screen protectors

The basic material type makes the biggest difference. TPU won't shatter, but feels a lot more rubbery than glass. Plastic can be smoother and offer good crack protection, but doesn't typically hold up well to scratches. Glass does great against abrasion, but breaks easily and can be hard to install, especially on curved displays.

High-end protective films can offer impressive clarity and resilience these days

The manufacturer's reputation can help you find the best material, to an extent. Well-known companies like Spigen, Whitestone Dome, and amFilm get consistently good reviews and high Mohs ratings on their glass. Zagg and OtterBox sometimes make premium PET hybrid models barely distinguishable. And ArmorSuit makes the most effective TPU films, including some that extend closer to the edges than standard, for people who don't use a case.

It's all about precision

If you like the look and feel of glass, pick a trusted manufacturer that you know provides a precisely engineered product. Installation's the next hurdle. Good protectors come with brackets or other tools to ensure perfect alignment, and some use a fluid, UV-cured adhesive called LOCA for absolute clarity and a robust connection. A glass protector misaligned by just a half-millimeter can peel away or get in the way of a case.

Get more than one

Screen protectors cost a lot less than screens, and often come in packs of two or more. A glass one might break instead of the screen, but that compromises its future crack protection. Getting a multi-pack of glass screen protectors makes the most sense, because then you've got an extra one in case the installation does wrong, or the glass does its job and cracks before your screen.

Fancy features

Some use a matte finish to reduce glare. This usually works OK, but it will slightly reduce your screen's effective brightness. You can also find privacy filters, which use polarization to make the screen unreadable from a 45-degree angle. You should only get one if you really need it, though, because they also dim the screen, often only protect privacy in portrait orientation, and go completely dark if you're wearing polarized sunglasses.