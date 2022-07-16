1-800-273-TALK (8255) probably might be the most important phone eleven-digit phone number to exist in North America. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline links callers to one of more than 200 groups and call centers run by the likes of The Samaritans and helps get them through some of their lowest moments. Mental health advocates have been pushing to get the service onto a shortcode for a long time, though, and we're only now seeing the fruits of years of work to bring the Lifeline to 988.

Today marks the official start of the transition to the new three-digit code with all telecom operators in the US required to support the connections from this point onwards.

The FCC first proposed using 988 as a dedicated number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline back in August of 2019. T-Mobile was the first carrier to support the connection, followed by Verizon and AT&T.

U.S. residents can continue to use the existing 10-digit lifeline number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), even after July 16, the FCC stated in a release. However, all calls to the 10-digit number will be redirected to 988. It's not clear if there are plans to phase out the old number.

The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255, followed by 1.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will continue to connect users with 24/7 access to a crisis center and a counselor nearest to their location. If a local counselor is busy, the user will be rerouted to one of the 16 backup crisis centers located across the U.S.

The FCC reports around 3.6 million calls, chats, and texts came through the lifeline in 2021. It forecasts the figure to double within a year of the transition.