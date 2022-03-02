Although unlimited storage is a thing of the past, Google Photos is still one of the best photo management apps available for Android. Its straightforward design paired with a recent Material You makeover makes it a solid choice for anyone looking to organize their library of photos and videos.

However, there's a lot more to Google Photos than meets the eye. We've delved into Google Photos and collected nine of the best tips & tricks so that you won't be left out of the picture.

Tag people and pets

Google Photos can group all photos of a person or pet together by name. Once you've assigned a name to a person or pet, you simply have to search for their name in the app to find all photos of them. Before you start labeling, however, you'll need to check you have Face Grouping enabled.

How to turn on Face Grouping in Google Photos

Open Google Photos Tap your profile picture in the top right of your screen. Tap Photos settings. Tap Group similar faces. Toggle the Face grouping switch on. This switch may already be enabled by default.

How to tag people and pets in Google Photos

Tap Search at the bottom of your screen. Tap View all underneath the row of faces at the top of your screen. Scroll down to find the person/pet you wish to label. Tap on a face to see all photos of them. Tap Add a name. Enter a name. Tap Done.

Once you've identified a person or pet, any new photos of them will be automatically labeled. Occasionally Google may ask you to confirm a label to improve its accuracy when you open the app.

Compress photos to avoid hitting your Google Photos storage limit

While Google Photos no longer allows unlimited cloud storage, one workaround is to reduce the size of your pictures. This method won't drastically reduce the quality and only becomes noticeable if the photo is blown up to a much larger size. Likewise, it won't change the quality of the image taken, so your phone will store any images not backed up at their original quality.

Open Google Photos Tap your profile picture in the top right of your screen. Tap Photos settings. Tap Backup & Sync. Tap Upload Size. Select the quality you wish to store your photos at. Tap the drop-down arrow button on each option to display details of each setting.

Search photos for places, objects, or events

The search bar is a pretty prominent feature in Google Photos, but what's not so obvious is how powerful it is. Google Photos can recognize similar faces, landmarks, Wi-Fi passwords, phone numbers, hiking trips, and more. It's a feature best explored on your own, but here are some examples of how to use this feature:

The phrase "wifi password" pulled up a picture of my router's password sticker.

"wifi password" pulled up a picture of my router's password sticker. Typing "wedding" in the search bar grouped nearly all photos I had of a wedding together.

"wedding" in the search bar grouped nearly all photos I had of a wedding together. Typing "hiking" collected photos of friends walking outside. It's smart enough to exclude any photos with buildings present.

Searching "ferry" found all ferries from my gallery. (With the minor mistake of including the Titanic)

It's not as intelligent as I would sometimes like, and it can get confused if you include queries with more than one word. However, it's a fantastic feature that has saved me hours of scrolling over the years.

Scan images with Google Lens

The basic search box has some pretty powerful AI behind it, but Lens is where it truly shines. You can use this tool to translate text, identify plants and animals, shop for clothing, copy text to your computer, solve equations, identify board game parts, and so much more.

Open Google Photos Tap the photo you wish to scan. Tap Lens. Scroll left or right to change the search method. Swipe up to expand the search.

Create auto-updating live albums

Live Albums take the manual labor out of creating and updating an album. When creating a Live Album, you'll select which people/pets you wish to include. Any future photos of them will be auto-added to this album.

It's a nifty feature with a lot behind it. Check out our article on how to make the most out of Live Albums to get a deeper dive into this tool.

Open Google Photos Tap Library at the bottom of your screen. Tap New Album. Tap Add a title and give your album a name. Tap Select people & pets. Tap all the people/pets you wish to add to this album. Tap Confirm to create your album.

Create movies, collages, and animations

If you're looking to edit your photos or videos into something a bit more substantial than an album, Google Photos has you covered.

Creating movies provides a quick way of editing up to fifty photos and videos together with accompanying music. It's a relatively simplistic tool, but dead simple to use. Collages let you select two to nine photos, then automatically arrange them for you. Animations will simply play a slideshow of up to fifty photos.

Open Google Photos Tap Library at the bottom of your screen. Tap Utilities at the top right of your screen. Scroll down to the Create New heading. Tap Movie, Animation, or Collage. Follow the on-screen instructions.

You can find your creations by heading to the Search tab, scrolling down, and tapping Saved creations.

Add background blur to your selfies

Portrait mode is a great way to enhance your selfies by blurring the background, but what about if you've already taken a photo? Luckily there's a nifty option within Google Photos that lets you do it. Unfortunately, this feature only works if Google Photos detects a face in the image, so unless you've taken a picture of a face-shaped tree, you'll only be able to do this with people.

Open Google Photos Tap the photo you wish to blur. Tap Edit. Scroll right on the options bar. Tap Tools. Tap Blur. Adjust the setting to your preference. Tap Done. Tap Save copy.

Create shared albums

Sharing albums is ideal for collecting holiday snaps or giving your friends a convenient place to look at all your cat pictures. All photos shared in this way can be edited and downloaded by the recipients.

Tap the album you wish to share. Tap Share. Tap the contacts you wish to share with. To see all your contacts, scroll right and tap More. Personalize your invite with a note (optional) and tap Send.

Create a locked folder for private photos

Google Photos' locked folder is for those photos and videos that absolutely cannot be seen by others, you can only open the locked folder via the method you use to unlock your phone, and you cannot screenshot photos in this folder. There are a few essential things to know before you start moving files over.

Photos won't be backed up. If you change or lose your phone, these photos are gone for good.

Photos are lost if the Google Photos app is lost.

Anyone who can unlock your phone can access these photos.

Photos in the locked folder cannot be accessed by other apps.

How to create a locked folder in Google Photos

Open Google Photos. Tap Library in the bottom right of your screen. Tap Utilities at the top of your screen. Scroll down and tap Locked Folder. Follow the on-screen prompts to set up your folder.

Google Photos provides an excellent way of storing and managing your photos, but if you're looking for a different solution for photo management, check out our list of the top ten alternative gallery apps.

