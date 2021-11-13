Welcome to the roundup of the best Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today I have a note app from Wacom, a free and intuitive brainstorming app, and a language learning app where you can converse with native speakers. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last three weeks.

Apps

Wacom Notes

There are tons of note apps available on the Play Store, but how many officially come from Wacom? If you're a Wacom stan, then perhaps Wacom Notes will appeal to you. This is an app designed for taking handwritten notes, and it supports Chromebooks. Ideally, the app recognizes handwriting in order to convert it to typed text, and I've put this to the test. Even with my chicken scratch, it works great, though a subscription to Inkspace Plus is required (the sub is free at least). So if you're in the market for an accurate handwritten note app that can convert your notes into something more readable, then why not take Wacom Notes for a spin? After all, this is a free release that does not contain any in-app purchases, so there's no harm in taking a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Brainstorm: Creativity Trainer

Similar to note apps, there are many different brainstorming apps available on the Play Store, so it can be hard to choose one, especially if you're looking for something new. Brainstorm: Creativity Trainer landed on the Play Store this week, and it's totally free. Plus, it looks great, offering an intuitive design that's easily readable. So if you're looking for something simple that won't break the bank in order to toss around a few ideas in a visible form, then Brainstorm: Creativity Trainer is easily worth a look this week.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Language Exchange - HeyPal

HeyPal is a language learning app where you'll connect with random speakers of a wide selection of languages to learn with hands-on practice with someone fluent in your language of choice. HeyPal calls this a language exchange, and so it's a bit like social media mixed with a community that wants to teach and learn. There's a translation service within the app, and those teaching can engage with their followers to build communities of like-minded people. So if you're sick of flashcards and boring memorization, perhaps conversing with a native speaker of the language you want to learn is the push you require.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

JioMeet

JioMeet is a video conferencing app from India, and it offers free video conferencing with up to 100 participants. HD audio and video are included, and you can participate in an unlimited number of meetings each day. Screen sharing is also included, along with password-protected meetings. How JioMeet pays for this, I have no idea, but for now, its video conferencing app is totally free to use, which is great for us, the users. So here's hoping the app isn't monetized anytime soon.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Samsung Buds Controller

As you can guess, this is the Wear app to control Samsung's Buds, and so far, it only supports Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4. So if you happen to own a pair of Samsung's Buds while also owning a Galaxy Watch 4, you can use this app to control your buds from the comfort of a small screen strapped to your wrist. We are indeed living in the future, people.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Samsung Buds Controller Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Price: Free Download

SyncUP KIDS

Constantly staying connected to your kids while also ensuring that they don't see anything you don't want them to see on the web is all the rage. Helicopter parents must be delighted. And so T-Mobile has a fresh app available that offers a bunch of convenient features to keep tabs on your kid's T-Mobile phone. Not only can you use this app to limit who the child can talk to through text or calls, but you can also snoop through the phone's contact list to monitor all calls and messaging. Best of all, T-Mobile has gamified the app to award obedient kids. I mean, hey, who cares if apps like this may cause long-term trust issues with authority figures. Parents can now snoop on their kids with ease with the help of a major cellular conglomerate.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

SyncUP KIDS Developer: T-Mobile USA Price: Free 4.5 Download

AT&T Cell Booster

AT&T Cell Booster is a tie-in app for AT&T's Cell Booster and Cell Booster Pro hardware, two wireless extenders for those that have trouble receiving a cellular signal at their house. You can use this app to register your devices as well as set them up. You can also check out your real-time status once connected, and there's even a troubleshooting section for those who aren't tech-savvy.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Smart Data

Credit cards and banks sure love to pump out apps. Smart Data is the latest release from Mastercard. It's an expense app for corporate expenditures, and since anyone with a small business is considered part of this corporate workforce, this is a service available to just about anyone. So if you're running your own business and happen to use a Mastercard business account for some of your expenditures, you can use this app to review all of your expenses while out and about. Heck, you can even capture pics of your receipts to enter them with ease, something that should be plenty useful for those who work on the road.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Smart Data Developer: MasterCard Price: Free Download

Live Wallpapers

Galicia a fondo

Galicia a fondo is a live wallpaper app that utilizes stills from live camera footage in the Spanish city Vigoto to create wallpapers. The app is free, and there is a free wallpaper available by default, but if you want to change from the free selection, you will have to watch an ad. This is slightly annoying, and a way to pay for a premium experience would be appreciated, but then again, it's not like one or two ads to set up a cool live wallpaper is that big of a deal. You can even set a couple of different blur effects to these images if you're the sort that enjoys minimal wallpapers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Galicia a fondo Developer: Development Colors Price: Free Download

