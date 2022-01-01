Welcome to the roundup of the best Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today I have a Tracker detection app from Apple, a slick personalized weather app, and a Matrix-themed live wallpaper for fans of the movie series. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last three weeks.

Apps

Tracker Detect

Android Police coverage: You can now track Apple AirTags with your Android phone, but there's a catch

Tracker Detect is the latest app release from Apple, which are few and far between, and the current reviews for this release highlight precisely why. Tracker Detect is barebones, it can't scan in the background, and it only has the ability to show all AirTags, not just unknowns, which can clog up the screen. You can't even save the tags you find. All around, it's a poor effort from Apple, but seeing that many of its Android releases measure up the same, it's hardly surprising.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Tracker Detect Developer: Apple Price: Free 1.7 Download

DINA: Personalized Weather

Have you ever looked at the weather on your phone and wished your app recommended the type of clothing necessary for your outings? Well, DINA: Personalized Weather offers exactly that. This app delivers personalized weather reports that present clothing recommendations, taking into account local weather conditions, physical attributes, and personal habits. This way, you can instantly look at your phone and know if you need a jacket for your evening plans, making it easier to prepare early. So if you're looking for a personalized weather app, you may want to give DINA a spin this week.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Sleep.com: Sleep Cycle Tracker, Smart Alarm

Sleep.com is an app from Mattress Firm, a company that has a vested interest in providing restful sleep since it sells mattresses. Well, this app is a tracker of sorts, and it does not require any external equipment, just an Android phone. The app is filled with insights and advice on how to rest easier, with personalized recommendations that will ideally help your specific use case. Sadly, for some reason, you have to either sign in with Facebook or create a Mattress Firm account, so clearly, Mattress Firm is looking to do some tracking of its own. Best of all, there are in-app purchases that reach up to $49.99, which means Mattress Firm has figured out how to use an app to monetize its mattress sales further.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $7.99 - $49.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

instax mini Evo

The instax mini Evo from Fuji is a tie-in app for its instax mini Evo camera. Not only is Fuji allergic to capitalizing proper nouns, but it also has a penchant for creating tie-in apps to control its cameras, and the instax mini Evo app offers exactly that. You can use this app to direct print, remote shoot, and transfer images on the fly. So if you require an easy and intuitive way to control your instax mini Evo camera remotely, then the instax mini Evo camera app is what you're looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

instax mini Evo Developer: FUJIFILM Corporation Price: Free Download

LEGO TECHNIC AR

LEGO has clearly gone all-in connecting apps to its toy lines, and LEGO TECHNIC AR is the latest app. This particular release can connect to two TECHNIC models, the Formula E Porsche 99X Electric and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. There is augmented reality functionality included, and so you can race these two cars through AR using your Android phone or tablet. While I feel LEGO is purposefully adding planned obsolescence to its products with these smart apps (will these apps even exist ten years from now), I have no doubt kids love using their phones to play with physical toys.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LG CLOi Cloud Station

Apparently, the new fad is coming up with ways to sell people on robots, so LG has launched the CLOi Cloud Station, a tie-in app to control LG's CLOi robot. As you can imagine, you can use this app to program your bot's area of operation or just remotely control it outright. You'll also receive alerts, like when the bot's battery is low.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

Matrix Code - Live Wallpaper

There were quite a few Matrix live wallpapers available on Android back in the day, but as live wallpapers and The Matrix fell out of fashion, so did these apps. Well, thanks to The Matrix Resurrections hitting theaters, an enterprising developer has created an all-new Matrix live wallpaper, and it looks great. This is a paid app, so you can't test before you buy, but if you choose to splurge, you can expect a full set of features, such as size, color, and speed control settings. So if you're amped for the latest Matrix film, then perhaps you'd like to load up Matrix Code on your homescreen to display your love of the franchise.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Shadow Galaxy Anniversary

We're blessed with three live wallpapers this week, and Shadow Galaxy Anniversary is a comeback story of sorts as our second listing. This is a live wallpaper that's been moved over to a new engine that supports 120Hz displays. That's right; this is a live wallpaper that works with high framerate devices, which is pretty cool. It's a paid app, and once purchased, there are a few options available to customize the look of your wallpaper, from shadow color to highlight color. For $2, you can't go wrong, especially if you have a high framerate device.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

A Liquid Cloud Live Wallpaper

We're absolutely swimming in live wallpapers in our latest app roundup this week. A Liquid Cloud Live Wallpaper is indeed the third live wallpaper in today's roundup, and it's a basic live wallpaper that offers swirling colorful backgrounds, and of course, you can customize these backgrounds by color, speed, and zoom level. What's great is that the app is free, so there's definitely no harm in taking a quick look.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

