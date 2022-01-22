Welcome to the roundup of the best Android apps that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today I have a slick AirTag app that outclasses Apple's Android offering, a micro-mobility crowdsourced map app for all of you bikers out there, and an AirPod companion app that also works with Beats Buds. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last four weeks.

Apps

AirGuard - AirTag protection

AirGuard isn't a brand-new release, but seeing that Apple recently launched its own AirTag app on Android that's fairly lackluster, I was alerted to AirGuard, and since it's only a few months old, and since we never covered it, I figured it was easily worth a mention this week. So if you're looking for a reliable AirTag app for Android that isn't bogged down by bad design and a lack of features, then why not give AirGuard - AirTag protection a shot? You can't do worse than Apple's current offering, that's for sure.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Pointz

Pointz is a slick app that was making the rounds on Reddit this week, and it's basically a crowdsourcing tool to catalog all of the micro-mobility routes in one's area. If you happen to commute on a bike, I'm sure you know full well that bike paths aren't always up to date in Google Maps, along with many of the other mapping software out there, and so Pointz aims to fix that by letting us the riders map out our favorite routes to share with others. While the data is a little thin right now, the more people use Pointz, the better it should get.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

CAPod - Companion for Airpods

Clearly, CAPod is a companion app for AirPods, spelled out plainly by the name on the Play Store, and so this is indeed an app you can use to check the status of your AIrpods, such as their battery level, charging status, along with an alert to notify you when your case is left open. Heck, the app also supports Beats Buds, rounding it out as a competent tool for all you in-ear headphone collectors out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 apiece

Wake on Lan

Have you ever wanted better control over your devices that use Wake on Lan? Well, you're in luck. Wake on Lan is a new app that can help you control your devices using the feature, and you can even control multiple devices from within the app. This way, you can wake any of the hardware connected to the app through remote access. Say so you would like to turn on your media server, just tap a button in this app, or better yet, tap a shortcut you set in your Quick Settings. Heck, this app can even connect to your Wear watch, so you can wake your devices by tapping the watch's screen.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Daily Spend

If you're looking for a new finance app, Daily Spend is a fresh release that offers simple expense tracking with the added benefit of recommendations that help cut your expenses through reminders. So if you have a bad habit of overspending and have been eager to get to grips with your monetary shortcomings, perhaps a finance app with a built-in expense manager is exactly what you're looking for.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Photo slideshow with music

If you couldn't tell by the name, this is an app that offers slideshows for your photos, and it also can play music during these slideshows for a bit more oomph. Sure, you could use any slideshow app and play your own music in the background through a second app for a similar setup, but then you'd be missing out on the ease of use of having those features available in a singular app. So if you'd like some tunes to accompany your slideshows, Photo slideshow with music is a solid release that offers exactly that.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $1.99

Image to pdf Converter

Image to pdf Converter is the latest release from Yogesh Dama, and this is an app that can snap pics of documents to turn them into PDFs. It's right there in the name. The app is easy to use thanks to a simple but intuitive design, and the app is pretty cheap, so if you've been on the hunt for an intuitive photo-to-PDF app that won't break the bank, Image to pdf Converter is certainly a fine choice.

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

smartRedial Phone & Dialer

Have you ever called a vet or doctor repeatedly, waiting for someone to actually pick up? Sure, you could leave a message, but when will they realistically get back to you? No longer will you have to call repeatedly, now you can set your phone to do it for you until someone picks up the line, all thanks to smartRedial Phone & Dialer. Yes, this is a simple purpose-built app, but it works, allowing you to remain hands-free as your phone does all of the dirty work for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $3.49

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Elite Gamer

Yo dawg, I heard you like companion apps for your desktop apps. Coincidentally, this is what Elite Gamer offers. It's a tie-in app for the desktop version of Cox Communication's Elite Gamer. Ideally, the desktop app can find the most direct path to a game's servers, cutting down on lag and other connection issues. What's odd is that Cox is basically admitting you need to use a tool just to get an acceptable gaming experience on its network, which sure is a strange way to convince people to purchase Cox's internet connection over a competitor's.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

The app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago.

It has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop.

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: oh.no.its.the@androidpolice.com.

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.

