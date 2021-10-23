Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today I have a new money transfer app from Facebook backed by Coinbase, a photo editing and cloud storage app from Sony, plus a new security listing from Google. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last three weeks.

Apps

Novi

Facebook has released a new digital wallet, and it's designed so that users can securely send and receive money internationally. So far, there are no fees nor any markups on exchange rates. Identities are verified through government-issued IDs. However, withdrawal options vary by country, more than likely because this app uses a digital currency called USDP, which is backed 1:1 to the US dollar. While it's nice to see that there are no fees, inviting Facebook in partnership with the government into your international digital banking transfers sounds like an iffy idea. At the very least, Coinbase appears to be involved. Keep in mind this is the pilot version of the app and service, so there may be a waitlist to join.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Visual Story

Sony just released Visual Story, a cloud service app for photographers, focusing on features for those who shoot on Sony cameras. So say you're shooting a wedding and want to preview a few photos on your phone. If you own a supported Sony camera (ILCE-1, ILCE-9M2, ILCE-7SM3, ILCE-7C, ILCE-7M3*, ILME-FX3, ILCE-9*, ILCE-7RM4A, ILCE-7RM4) you can upload those photos to cloud storage to then use this app to download or view those photos on your Android device. You can even use this app to edit those photos to create visual stories that can then be shared through your phone with friends, family, and social media. Plus, you can use this app as a photo editor with pictures taken on your phone or images you downloaded from the web. So you don't need a Sony camera to use this app, but there's a lot of functionality that's helpful if you do.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $21.99 - $52.99

Upkept - Home Maintenance made easy

Upkept makes it easy to keep track of everything in your home, such as when you purchased your appliances or the last time you remodeled a bathroom. It's a log of activities and purchases for your home, though a $5 monthly subscription is required, which will cut down on how many use this app since very few will want to pay monthly to store some notes that could be kept on paper in a lock box somewhere. It's a nice app, but the monthly fee is simply too much for something most will use infrequently.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Inside Amazon News

Inside Amazon News is an employee app, and since Amazon has so many employees across the US and the globe, they might want to install an app that offers up-to-date news from the company. You can customize your news feed, receive alerts, and share info with other members. So far, reviews are positive, but it's not like employees are going to bash the app if it stinks. Luckily it doesn't, so good on Amazon for offering something that's valuable to all employees.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Inside Amazon News Developer: Amazon Mobile LLC Price: Free 4.4 Download

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Security Hub

Security Hub is a fresh release from Google, although the app has been around for a while. You see, this is a new Play Store listing for what used to be an app that comes with Pixel phones. Now that it's on the Play Store, Google can easily update the app without worrying about the carriers. More or less, this is the security app for Pixel devices, so it's your one-stop shop to ensure your account and phone are secure.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Amazon Glow

Amazon Glow is a tie-in app for Amazon's new Glow projector video-calling thingamabob. Basically, this app is how you set up the Amazon Glow, and it's also the app you'll use to interact with those using an Amazon Glow. So say your kid wants to call Grandma on the Glow. She can pick up the call on her Android tablet with this app to then interact with the child using the Amazon Glow through a typical Android device. This way, both parties don't have to own an Amazon Glow projector to interact.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

instax Link WIDE

If you own or plan on purchasing the Fujifilm Instax Link WIDE printer, then you'll want to install this app as it's a tie-in release that connects to the product through bluetooth to adjust its settings easily. You can use this app to edit your photos before you choose to print them, which makes this an all-in-one release for your photo needs when printing them with Fuji's Instax Link WIDE printer.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

instax Link WIDE Developer: FUJIFILM Corporation Price: Free Download

Philips outdoor sensor configurator

Philips outdoor sensor configurator is a tie-in app for Philips' light sensors, which provides users with an easy way to configure their light-sensing Philips products. More or less, you won't need this app unless you need to configure Philips' Multi Sensor nodes, and since this listing is on the Play Store, Philips can easily update the app should users run into bugs or other issues.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Health Services

Health Services is a new release from Google, and it's for those using the Galaxy Watch4. This app should already be installed on those devices, and this new listing is so Google can easily update the app without having to worry about a manufacturer update. So far, reviews are poor, which stems from this tracker constantly cutting out. So it looks like updates are indeed needed, which is why it's a good thing Google has listed the app on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Health Services Developer: Google LLC Price: Free 4.3 Download

