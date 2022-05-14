Calendar apps offer a lot more than just event reminders. While any calendar app can keep track of social events, deadlines, and appointments, it's usually worth exploring the options available on the Play Store rather than settling for the app that comes pre-installed on your phone. Unlike the basic options, some calendar apps are tailored towards a specific purpose, like calendar sharing or task management. We've gathered a list of the best calendar apps for Android, from reliable all-rounders like Google Calendar to more niche apps like TimeTree.

Alongside a calendar app, it's worth finding a task management app that works best for you. Many of these apps integrate with calendar apps, so you can find the perfect pairing to best organize your life.

Google Calendar

3 Images

Close

Google Calendar is a no-brainer if you're comfortable residing within the Google ecosystem. It's free, works beautifully with other Google apps like Gmail, and for those with Pixel phones, has a beautiful Material You appearance.

Google Calendar's integration with other Google apps means that it'll suggest names, locations, and contact details when you add events. It can even scan Gmail for emails containing event information (e.g., flights or meetings) and automatically add them to your calendar.

Simple Calendar

3 Images

Close

Simple Calendar is one of the best open source calendar apps available on Android. While other apps try to pack in as many features as possible, Simple Calendar keeps things, well, simple! But don't be afraid of losing out on features. While it may not boast smart suggestions or Material You design, it gives you enough options to customize the app to your liking. It's also part of the Simple Mobile Tools suite of apps so that you can have an open-source ecosystem with a coherent theme.

Calengoo

3 Images

Close

Calengoo is a versatile calendar app that can appear a little overwhelming at first due to the vast amount of customization options. One of its notable features is its range of 31 widgets (Google Calendar has 2). Each of these widgets can be further customized with options that allow you to change how your calendar looks completely. It's perfect for people who get frustrated with other apps' limitations. It's not just customization either; it's packed with features from Evernote integration to to-do lists within events.

Digical

3 Images

Close

Digical is for people who love Google's aesthetic but don't want to use their apps. It offers a clean, minimalist interface that offers Material You integration. The core app is free, but we recommend upgrading to DigiCal+ if you're going to use this as your primary calendar app. This premium version removes ads and includes features like a heat map to help spot free and busy periods and detailed weather forecasts. Plus, it'll only set you back $4.99

Calendar Notify

3 Images

Close

Calendar Notify isn't a dedicated calendar app; it's a companion app for your calendar app. Calendar Notify adds your upcoming events to your lock screen and status bar in a notification style window. It's ideal for people who juggle many events and need to know what's coming up at a glance. Extensive customization tools mean that you can tweak the app to show as much or as little information as you like and can change its theme in just a couple of taps.

Any.do Tasks and Calendar

3 Images

Close

Any.do is a combination to-do list, planner, and calendar app. While many calendar apps offer similar features alongside a calendar, Any.do feels like three separate apps rolled into one. It's perfect for people who need a to-do list app, calendar app, and planner but hate constantly switching between apps. It doesn't suffer from an overload of features either, and it's cleverly designed to show you everything you need at a glance.

One Calendar

3 Images

Close

One Calendar is a great way to view all your calendars in one. It brings them together into an easy-to-read overview that can be viewed as a whole or calendar-by-calendar basis. While many calendar apps offer this feature, One Calendar's organized interface helps get a clear overview of all your events. However, it is a little light on features, so it might not be the best solution if you aren't using multiple calendars already.

TimeTree

3 Images

Close

TimeTree is a calendar app dedicated to sharing events with others. While other calendar apps allow you to add contacts to events or share an event, TimeTree also offers a host of features for those constantly organizing with groups. For example, each event has a chat room so that you can discuss it in a dedicated space, and you can create separate calendars for each of your groups. So, if you organize and share a lot of events, this is the app for you.

3 Images

Close

Calendar by Calendar Date might not be the most originally named app around, but it offers a brilliant range of features. It feels like a slimmed-down version of Any.do, so if you've tried that and find it a bit overwhelming, this might be perfect for you. Its minimalist interface helps keep things clean without losing out on detail, and navigating the app is very intuitive. So, if simple is what you want, you've got it!

While your pre-installed calendar app can help you with basic needs, you'll be better off using a specific app like Any.do and TimeTree if you're still struggling to stay organized. And if the idea of Simple Calendar's open source nature appeals to you, but you're not a fan of the app, there are other open source calendar apps available. As always, this list is ever-evolving as new apps become available. What are your go-to calendar apps?

Samsung sales rep whistleblower has been fired, because that's how you make this better

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jon Gilbert (53 Articles Published) Jon's interest in Android phones began in 2013 and has been tinkering with them ever since. When not writing he's probably testing the limits of his laptop's hardware or re-watching The Lord of the Rings. More From Jon Gilbert