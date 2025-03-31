Samsung T5 EVO SSD $550 $655 Save $105 The Samsung T5 Evo takes portable storage to the next level, packing an impressive 8TB into a compact, durable design. With data transfer speeds of up to 460MB/s, it ensures lightning-fast file transfers, setting a new standard for portable SSDs. $550 at Samsung

When you’re knee-deep in photo and video edits, running out of storage is a nightmare. You don’t want to end up tossing files you might need later, so grabbing some extra space is a smart move. That’s where compact external hard drives come in handy.

Fortunately, Samsung is slashing prices on its beefy T5 EVO SSDs right now. Snag the 8TB option for $105 off (now just $550), or grab the 4TB version for $120 less. Either way, it’s a killer deal for serious photo/video folks or anyone drowning in files.

What's great about the Samsung T5 EVO SSD?

Storage space is like oxygen for your digital life. These days, a dinky USB stick won’t even hold your meme collection, let alone your photos, videos, and work files. And with every new camera update or app, those files keep getting fatter. If you’re not stacking extra storage now, you’ll be drowning in 'Storage Full' warnings later.

Samsung's T5 EVO SSD blows old-school external HDDs out of the water. We're talking nearly 4x the speed. With USB 3.2 Gen 1, it hustles at 460 MB/s read/write. Now, is it the absolute fastest SSD out there? No. But for a drive this packed with storage, that performance is good for the price.

While its speed is great, security is where this drive really shines. The Samsung T5 EVO packs military-grade 256-bit AES encryption, meaning your sensitive files stay locked down tight from prying eyes.

The T5 EVO SSD isn't just crazy portable; it's practically designed for life on the move. Slip it in your pocket, clip it to your keys with the built-in loop, or latch it onto your backpack. Your data stays locked down tight while staying ready to roll whenever you are.

Now, let's cut to the chase: 8TB is a monster amount of space. We're talking years' worth of photos, videos, games, and work files without ever sweating about storage limits. For most folks, this is the last external drive you'll need to buy for a long, long time.