With the holidays fast approaching, you might finally have time to dig into that backlog of games you've built up over years of sales and impulse purchases. Whether you're streaming Stadia to your Chromecast, playing through another run of Dead Cells on Android, or trying to buy any of those fancy new consoles, a good controller is a must. 8Bitdo makes some of our favorite third-party controllers around these days, and two of its best are on sale for Black Friday.

If you're after the most affordable option, the Sn30 Pro+ is one of Amazon's lightning deals today, and if you're quick, you might be able to score it for just $40. I've owned this exact controller — in its gorgeous Gameboy color scheme, no less — for two years now, and I love it. The d-pad is perfect for everything from platformers and puzzle games to nailing the old-school feel of Final Fantasy VII. In addition to Android and Stadia, it works with Switch, PC and Mac, Steam, and Raspberry Pi — so, basically, everything you might have at home.

But okay, I hear you — you want the latest and greatest, and you'll settle for nothing less. 8Bitdo's Pro 2 is also on sale with an on-page coupon, down to just $45 at checkout. You'll get all of the same basic elements of the Pro+, but with a few bonus features and finishing touches. The back is all-new, featuring a textured pattern and paddles for added input. An extra face button between joysticks lets you switch between up to three profiles with custom mapping. Finally, a toggle makes switching platforms much, much easier than the button combos needed on the previous release.

Both of these are great controllers for under $50, so if you play on any of the supported hardware, you can't go wrong. Hit the links below to pick one up and spend the rest of the year in gaming paradise.

