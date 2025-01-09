Your changes have been saved 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller $40 $50 Save $10 8Bitdo makes some excellent accessories, and the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller is one that you can't pass up when it's on sale. Not only is it built to handle a variety of phones, but you're also getting excellent components here, with hall effect joysticks and triggers. RIght now, you can grab this controller for sale, as it drop to its lowest price at just $40. $40 at Amazon

If you're really into gaming, chances are, you use your phone to get in some quick sessions while on the go. While the touchscreen is pretty good, allowing you to play anywhere with ease, it can't match the tactile feel you get with a controller.

And while it does add a little bulk to the setup, if you're looking to play for long sessions, having a controller is going to be an absolute must. With that said, we think this one from 8Bitdo is going to be a great choice, especially now, with its great discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet, at just $40.

What's great about the 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller?

Source: 8Bitdo

8Bitdo has been around for some time, making a variety of gaming-related accessories for mobile devices. The 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller is a little different from the brand's other offerings, allowing users to dock the phone within the controller for a more comfortable playing experience.

Now, this design isn't anything new, and we've seen it plenty of times from other brands, but this is the first time we're seeing it from 8Bitdo. When it comes to the hardware, you're getting quality parts here with hall effect joysticks and triggers. Furthermore, the brand also includes two programmable paddle buttons on the rear.

And with 8Bitdo's software, you can customize the experience to your needs, like mapping buttons, and calibrating the joysticks and triggers. When it comes to play time, you'll get up to 13 hours of use, and it only takes a little over an hour to charge it to full. For the most part, you can't go wrong with this controller.

Just be sure to get it at its discounted price from Amazon while it's still around. You can choose from two colors, and it will fit devices measuring anywhere from 100mm to 170mm. If you're still on the fence and want some other options, here are some of our other favorite game controller recommendations.